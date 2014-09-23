Dr. Dre is Forbes’ Highest-Paid Hip-Hop Act

Producer and entrepreneur earns more than other artists on the list combined

Dr. Dre tops Forbes list of highest-paid hip-hop acts with a total of $620 million earned this year. This is the most money ANY entertainer that has been evaluated by the magazine has earned in one calendar year.

What makes this even more incredible is that Dr. Dre alone made more than all 24 of the people combined on the 2014 list. First Hip-Hop billionaire? He’s on his way by a long shot!

Two second-place entries, both tied at $60 million, made 10% of what Andre “Dr. Dre” Young did. But, with that total, Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs won’t be cashing any unemployment checks any time soon.

Cash Money claims a large stake in the money game as well, with Drake in fourth place at $33 million, Birdman (Co-CEO of Cash Money) at No. 7 with $24 million, Lil Wayne a hair behind him with $23 million and Nicki Minaj at No. 11, with $14 million.

The complete “World’s Highest-Paid Hip-Hop Acts” list follows:

1. Dr. Dre: $620 million

2. Sean Combs: $60 million

2. Jay-Z: $60 million

4. Drake: $33 million

5. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis: $32 million

6. Kanye West: $30 million

7. Birdman: $24 million

8. Lil Wayne: $23 million

9. Pharrell Williams: $22 million

10. Eminem: $18 million

11. Nicki Minaj: $14 million

12. Wiz Khalifa: $13 million

13. Pitbull: $12 million

14. Snoop Dogg: $10 million

15. Kendrick Lamar: $9 million

16. Ludacris: $8 million

16. Tech N9ne: $8 million

16. Swizz Beatz: $8 million

16. 50 Cent: $8 million

20. Rick Ross: $7 million

20. J. Cole: $7 million

20. DJ Khaled: $7 million

20. Lil Jon: $7 million

20. Mac Miller: $7 million