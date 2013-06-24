Erica Campbell may be the shining star of her immediate family in the public eye, but behind every good woman is a good man and the 41-year-old singer wouldn’t be at the top of the gospel charts without her record-producing husband. Warryn Campbell, who married Erica in 2001, is the genius behind Mary Mary’s debut album, Thankful. The LP earned the sisterly duo their first Grammy for Best Contemporary Soul Gospel Album in 2000. In 2012, the group received their second Grammy, winning the title of Best Gospel Song for their No. 1 single, “Got Get It”—and Warryn was the mastermind behind it all!.
Teddy & Tina
While Erica may be married to the man composing Mary Mary’s hits, Tina is locked in love with gospel drummer Teddy Campbell, who brings the sound to life. Many fans are familiar with the 38-year-old musician for his work with Mary Mary, but late night TV addicts know him from The Tonight Show With Jay Leno—Teddy is the percussionist on the show. Teddy and Tina have been married since 2000.
Putting Family First
Over the course of Tina’s career, she and Teddy have had four children: Laiah Simone, 8, Meelah Jane, 5, Glendon Theodore, 3 and Santana, 10 months. As fans have watched the kids grow up and watch their mother perform and travel across the world on the WEtv series, Mary Mary, one thing is always made clear, Tina Campbell loves her children. Laiah, Meelah, Theodore and Santana often find themselves saying goodbye as the mom jet sets from city to city for countless performances, interviews and more, but the youngest Mary Mary singer makes sure her seedlings know her love is always there even if she’s not [physically].
Keeping the Love Alive
Similar to her sister, Erica has built a familial tribe with her husband. Together, the 12-year-old couple has three children: Krista Nicole, 7, Warryn III, 2 and their newest addition, Zaya Monique, five months. As the older half of Mary Mary also finds herself away from her family, she does everything she can to let her children and her husband know how much cares. And when possibly, she will lobby for her family to join her on the road even if it’s just for one night, because in their eyes, that’s one less day away from mom.
Using Her Fashion for Good
There’s something about hiring family members to help out with a thriving business, but Erica and Tina seem to have no qualms about their little sister, GooGoo, working as Mary Mary’s stylist. The girls asked her to join their team because she’s family, and while growing up she often showed a creative sense of style and knew the importance of glamour while on a budget.
Now, in addition to Mary Mary, GooGoo finds herself styling for the likes of Wendy Raquel Robinson, Vanessa Williams, Michelle Williams, Laz Alonso, Morris Chestnut and Avant. Her fashion genius has been seen across The Grammy’s, American Music Awards and multiple magazines and video shoots.
Mainstream Madness
Since stepping in as Mary Mary’s manager, Mitchell Solarek, has helped transform the “Shackles” sisters into a must-see group—on stage and on television. As fans have watched the good and bad unfold with Erica and Tina on their WEtv reality series, they’ve had ample opportunity to bask in the group’s joy as they’ve emerged into music’s mainstream.
Last year, gospel’s soul singers took center stage during last year’s Essence Music Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. Not only did the duo rock their performance, but Tina did it while a full 9 months pregnant!
Mary Mary Meets Reality TV
At the top of 2012, WEtv announced a new reality series featuring gospel’s favorite sister act. No one expected to be more than just another day-in-the-life TV show, but Erica, Tina and their faithful manager, Mitch, proved everyone wrong. The pilot episode caused fans to fall out of their seats crying with laughter as they were introduced to Mitchell’s high-strung, and subtly precocious attitude; Erica’s crazy and ever-growing family; and of course Tina’s fast-talking swag.
Now, after two seasons, the self-titled reality series, Mary Mary, has been renewed for a 3rd season.
