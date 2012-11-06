Havoc of Mobb Deep Gets “Political”

Rapper is encouraging voters not to “believe the lies” being told by Mitt Romney

Rapper Havoc of Hip Hop group Mobb Deep is encouraging people to not only vote, but to not fall for Mitt Romney and “the lies that he’s putting out there.”

“If somebody like [Mitt] Romney is elected, they’re going to cut so many budgets, people are really going to be hurting out there,” said Havoc. “They don’t care about people who are struggling, and they are trying to kill the middle class.”

The rapper also speaks about the possibility of being involved in local politics.

