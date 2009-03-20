NCNW, Ashley Stewart Campaign to Empower Black Women, Girls

Ashley Stewart began their celebration of women’s empowerment four months ahead of National Women’s History Month, when they announced the “We are Listening” campaign last October. Now, every Tuesday in all 217 Ashley Stewart stores across the country, black women and girls join together with the support of the National Council of Negro Women to mentor, celebrate, and empower one another.
“We have to work harder at intergenerational sharing and giving,” Dorothy L. Height, chair and president emeritus of the NCNW, said after a press conference this week announcing the benefits of the program. “I think older people have a responsibility not only for sharing our history, but also recognizing the new changes and the new things to which we have to adapt and move forward.”
Sponsored by the Ashley Stewart Stores Community Foundation, the “We are Listening” program was created to provide “safe spaces” for young women under 35 and older women in the African American community. At the Tuesday meetings, the women and girls discuss topics ranging from domestic violence to education and cancer prevention.
Since the program’s inception in November, each week 1,800 women of all races have paid the $30 membership fee to join the NCNW through Ashley Stewart stores. This week the ASSCF presented Height and the NCNW with a check representing funds raised through the end of Dec. 2008. Customers who join the NCNW receive a one-time 20% discount and a 10% discount for one year on all purchases at Ashley Stewart Stores.
The intent of the campaign is to shed unflattering perceptions that are heaped on black women by society and even themselves, and help melt disparities that disproportionately affect black women.
“So often when we think of black women in this culture, it is just a sexualized image or an image of victimhood,” says Avis Jones DeWeever, an affiliate scholar at the Institute for Women’s Policy Research and the director of research at the NCNW. “I think it is a wonderful example of corporate responsibility and giving back to the community by a company that didn’t have to do it but they did,” says DeWeever.
Ashley Stewart, a division of Urban Brands, is not alone in its undertaking to empower women and girls. President Barack Obama has initiated a federal response to the challenges confronted by women and girls with the creation of the White House Council on Women and Girls. The council will ensure that all federal agencies take into account the particular needs of women and girls, including topics such as family leave and child care. Three out of four low-wage workers have no paid sick leave, according to the White House.
DeWeever believes that paid sick leave is critically important, especially for black women, because they
Pingback: NCNW, Ashley Stewart Campaign to Empower Black Women, Girls | BlackNewsTribune.com()
Pingback: Week 4: Women’s History Month « BLACK paPR Report()
Pingback: Colleague to Colleague « BLACK paPR Report()
Pingback: Dorothy Height Dies at Age 98 - BLACK ENTERPRISE()
Pingback: Ashley Stewart Clothing Franchise | Franchise Specialists()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: http://www.motupatlugameshd.com()
Pingback: american dating()
Pingback: how to talk about std()
Pingback: whips for sale()
Pingback: Sex Toy Storage()
Pingback: Buy Dildo()
Pingback: fitness instructor()
Pingback: 100% kona coffee()
Pingback: TensorFlow()
Pingback: dental implants()
Pingback: fishing reel repair()
Pingback: How To Use A Strap On Dildo()
Pingback: Happy birthday messages()
Pingback: Logitech G302 Daedalus Prime,Best MOBA Gaming Mouse 2017()
Pingback: Buy Sex Toys()
Pingback: Buy Beer Online()
Pingback: Footwear for police officers()
Pingback: gspot vibrator review()
Pingback: Empty Vegetarian capsules()
Pingback: Web Application Development Company()
Pingback: women clothing()
Pingback: all black jordans()
Pingback: work from home 2018()
Pingback: pure kona()
Pingback: best kona()
Pingback: everyday deals oregon()
Pingback: double ended dildo()
Pingback: earn money online from home()
Pingback: Double Ended Dildo()
Pingback: clinica de recuperação()
Pingback: Pure Calcium Supplement()
Pingback: barcode kaufen()
Pingback: email database()
Pingback: home page()
Pingback: foldable wall bed()
Pingback: lefkoşa satılık daire fiyatları()
Pingback: sihir()
Pingback: pushup jeans()
Pingback: chinese antiquities()
Pingback: old postcards()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toys shop()
Pingback: cheap cock rings()
Pingback: hands free sex toys()
Pingback: best sex toy cleaner()
Pingback: adam eve toys()
Pingback: rampant rabbit sex toys()
Pingback: luxury bullet sex toy()
Pingback: wetsuit rental huntington beach()
Pingback: realistic vibrator()
Pingback: RMUTT()
Pingback: buy 100% kona()
Pingback: buy 100% kona()
Pingback: tratamento de drogas()
Pingback: download music video()
Pingback: Fashion()
Pingback: vibrating dildo()
Pingback: realistic vibrating dildo()
Pingback: powerful vibrator()
Pingback: pc games for windows xp()
Pingback: scr3888()
Pingback: sheets for a queen bed()
Pingback: wholesale glass jars()
Pingback: New Design Wifi Plug With App Control The Household Electronics()
Pingback: rampant rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: website developers()
Pingback: Venture Point Network()
Pingback: vibrator for beginners()
Pingback: bangal ka jadu()
Pingback: circles()
Pingback: best butt plug()
Pingback: Taoist Real Sex Talk()
Pingback: womens luxe vibe()
Pingback: realistic sex toy()
Pingback: how often do married couples have()
Pingback: end of lease cleaning()
Pingback: vinyl()
Pingback: Mitsubishi brush cutter parts()
Pingback: label besi()
Pingback: g spot stimulators()
Pingback: sex toys for couples()
Pingback: end of lease cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: Easy recipes for vegetarians()
Pingback: kent pest control service()
Pingback: vibrating butt plug()
Pingback: sex toys for gay men()
Pingback: gay toys()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: let's talk about sex()
Pingback: Candles()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toy shop()
Pingback: waterproof rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: Melbourne bond cleaning reviews()
Pingback: The latest sports news from the most popular sporting event()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: interior design Singapore()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toy shop()
Pingback: luxe vibe()
Pingback: G-Spot Vibrator()
Pingback: Orgasm Cream()
Pingback: Massage Wand()
Pingback: Under Bed Restraints()
Pingback: best couples toys()
Pingback: male enhancement()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toy shop()
Pingback: www.spu.ac.th()
Pingback: feather sex toy()
Pingback: web site()
Pingback: skidsteer repairs()
Pingback: quick divorce in PA()