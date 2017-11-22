Give Thanks For Coworkers and Clients With An Office Friendsgiving

Thanksgiving is the perfect time for expressing your gratitude to colleagues

Friendsgiving has been picking up steam over the last few years as an alternative way to celebrate Thanksgiving, but it can also be a great way to show colleagues or clients your appreciation.

Styling: Black Southern Belle; Photography: MercedeB Photography; Food: Hamby Catering; Florals: Lush Florals by Renee; Rentals: Gather Vintage Rentals

Throw an Office Friendsgiving with these tips from Michiel Perry, founder and editor-in-chief of Black Southern Belle:

Put Networking First

Use a serving bowl as a place for guests to drop their business cards. To encourage participation, feel free to raffle off a great bottle of winter wine.

Don’t Forget Branding

Looking to showcase a new product or your brand philosophy? Use simple place cards such as small office envelopes on paper clips. These envelopes can be a great place to give the name of dishes as well as some insight into what you are professionally thankful for to your clients this year.

Keep Friendsgiving Food Light

Since most of your clients and/or employees will be having Thanksgiving with their family, try to keep your menu light with simple dishes such as turkey caesar salad or charcuterie boards of your favorite pickled fall vegetables. And, of course, a fall-inspired cocktail is always a good start to a fun client Friendsgiving.

Get Some Help

When you are pulling together a last-minute party, don’t be afraid to get help from a local caterer. Nothing better than supporting a small business while creating a new addition to your networking list—and even better if you can use a company that your clients enjoy utilizing. If you don’t have time find a caterer, the deli section of your local gourmet store has excellent pre-made options.

Or, for an easy Office Friendsgiving, put together an after-lunch dessert and coffee display. Find a local bakery to order a pastry assortment. And create a mocktail station, with pumpkin coffee, sparkling cider, and cranberry juice. This is perfect for office colleagues who prefer to abstain and also helps avoid some dietary restrictions such as dairy and meat.

Add Festive Decor

Be sure to add a little decor to your office conference room to create a Friendsgiving that your clients will see as Instagram worthy. Grocery stores have small bundles of multi-colored pumpkins that make the perfect decorations. If you want to add even more flair, start by pulling some decor from your home such as candlesticks, champagne buckets, and various sets of drinkware.

Follow Up

An essential part of any client event is the follow-up. Be sure to send handwritten notes with a fall candy to your guests who attended to add another touchpoint for them to remember your company and the Friendsgiving.