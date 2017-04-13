‘Cooking Solo:’ Find The Fun of Cooking for Yourself

Table for one? Klancy Miller's new cookbook offers creative recipe ideas for singles

(Photo Credit: Tara Donne)

Cooking Solo: The Fun of Cooking for Yourself is a cookbook written by Klancy Miller, a single, black, female, who prides herself on being a culinary artist with creative recipes for the canvas of your palate, capable of satisfying both your eyes and appetite. Whether you’re a person that knows how to navigate the kitchen, a novice cook, or a takeout loyalist, Miller’s recipes are easy, quick, and delectable.

Each recipe will inspire you to treat yourself to a home cooked meal, comprised of heart-healthy ingredients that keep you fit and feeling great while saving money. As my sister always says, “I know that’s right!”

About Klancy Miller

After graduating from Columbia University and working in international development in French Polynesia, Klancy Miller earned a Diplôme de Pâtisserie at Le Cordon Bleu Paris. Miller was featured on Food Network’s Recipe for Success, in an episode about American culinary professionals in Paris, and was a commentator on the Cooking Channel’s show Unique Sweets.

Miller’s first cookbook, Cooking Solo: The Fun of Cooking for Yourself, made its debut in March 2016. Now in New York and Philadelphia, she continues to write about food and has been a contributor for Bon Appétit, Cherry Bombe, Food52, and The Washington Post.

Recommendations From Klancy Miller’s Cookbook

There’s a psychological connection between food and feeling good, and when combined with healthy ingredients, a touch of soul, and hints of cultural fusions from around the world, these two elements make for an especially wholesome pair. When home cooking is done right, it may lead to culinary ecstasy—a feeling of being full and satisfied.

Now that I have your attention, you’re probably thinking, “What’s in this cookbook?” In all, Miller offers recipes that expand servings to accommodate dinner parties with family and friends. Many of the staple ingredients include extra-virgin coconut oil and olives oil, pink Himalayan salt, quinoa, and gluten-free flour. As for utensils, all you need are the basics with a few additions. To ensure you’re fully prepared to start, there is a comprehensive list of equipment, most of which you may already have in the kitchen, along with suggestions for handy items to enhance the cooking experience.

Cooking Solo: The Fun of Cooking for Yourself is 215 pages of delightful treats, complete with a helpful index to help you navigate the right cooking route, arriving at your taste destination of choice in a way that really hits the spot.

Though it’s all up to personal taste, I’ll share a few of my favorites with you:

Breakfast:

Whether you’re an earlier riser or tend to have a slow start to your mornings, the “Frittata Souffle for One” and “Sunnyside-up Tacos” (also tastes great scrambled) are two enticing ways to begin the day. Both are simple enough to be made in minutes without much prep time. You can even cook them while you take your shower! The ingredients are interchangeable with some of your favorite items, and the pictures of the dishes will peak your interest.

Lunch:

For those who can’t decide between breakfast or lunch, there are great brunch options, like the “Curry Tomato Omelet.” This can be prepared based on your personal preference for mild or hot curry, and it shares a plate vine-ripe cherry tomatoes and a salad of mixed greens. You can always add a healthy dose of turkey bacon to boost the protein power of this delicious dish. Additionally, Miller’s “Handmade Almond Milk” recipe perfectly complements this meal.

It wasn’t easy for me to pick a recipe to try first for a traditional lunch. After narrowing down the choices, I couldn’t decide between the “Roasted Chicken With Mango Chutney” or the “Grilled Blue Cheese With Curried Red Onions.” For the record, the grilled blue cheese is something that I had never even thought of or considered until now.

Dinner and Dessert:

Deciding on which dinner recipe to explore was equally as challenging as deciding on lunch. Miller provides options for meat eaters, seafood lovers, and even vegans. All of the main courses have plenty of tasty appetizers and sides, such as the “Kale Caesar Salad With Shaved Parmesan Cheese,” “Shitake Risotto,” “Berbere Roasted Asparagus,” and more. She also doesn’t leave pasta lovers hanging. There are mouthwatering pasta recipe selections, each with their own unique flavor, including lobster, salmon, or seared tuna pasta salads.

Now comes the hardest part—dessert. Miller offers several options, but I get full just thinking of them!

At this point in the article, you should be hungry. So, to place a reservation in your own kitchen, order Cooking Solo: The Fun of Cooking for Yourself today, and experience the joy of cooking for yourself!