Headline News Network Anchor Richelle Carey Breaks Barriers

Crème Magazine: Tell us a little about yourself and your background.

Richelle Carey: I’m a proud Texan, born and raised in Houston. I’m an only child, the product of an all girls catholic school, a graduate of Baylor University. Being a broadcast journalist is an exciting job, but it doesn’t define me. I’m an advocate for woman and girls.

I value my work with Men Stopping Violence and the Girl Scouts. I’m a huge sports fan, particularly football. My Texans WILL be in the Super Bowl this year!

Crème Magazine: Talk to us a little about your show on HLN?

Richelle Carey: I occasionally fill in on CNN, but I anchor weekdays on CNN Network HLN (formerly CNN Headline news). It’s a fast paced newscast focused on the people behind the stories, and how the news of the day impacts them.

