Headline News Network Anchor Richelle Carey Breaks Barriers
Richelle Carey is the anchor for HLN (Headline News Network). Check out what motivates her in this interview on Creme Magazine.com
Crème Magazine: Tell us a little about yourself and your background.
Richelle Carey: I’m a proud Texan, born and raised in Houston. I’m an only child, the product of an all girls catholic school, a graduate of Baylor University. Being a broadcast journalist is an exciting job, but it doesn’t define me. I’m an advocate for woman and girls.
I value my work with Men Stopping Violence and the Girl Scouts. I’m a huge sports fan, particularly football. My Texans WILL be in the Super Bowl this year!
Crème Magazine: Talk to us a little about your show on HLN?
Richelle Carey: I occasionally fill in on CNN, but I anchor weekdays on CNN Network HLN (formerly CNN Headline news). It’s a fast paced newscast focused on the people behind the stories, and how the news of the day impacts them.
