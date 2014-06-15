Russell Simmons Talks Fatherhood, Spirituality With Oprah Winfrey

Season finale of Super Soul Sunday airs Father's Day

Oprah Winfrey with Russell Simmons Photo Credit: Harpo Studios, Inc. / George Burns

Oprah sits down with media mogul turned spiritualist Russell Simmons, who shares the secret to his success: meditation in the season finale of “Super Soul Sunday” airing this Father’s Day (Sunday, June 15 at 11 a.m. ET/PT) on OWN. Known as the godfather of hip hop and the co-founder of Def Jam Records, Russell shares how we can all live calmer, healthier and more mindful lives through the practice of meditation in this week’s episode. They also discuss his new book, “Success Through Stillness, The Simplest Path To Meditation.”

EXCERPT: Russell Simmons on what his daughters have taught him

OPRAH: What is it that they’ve most taught you? What have your daughters most taught you?

RUSSELL: Oh, my God. They teach me humility. Every day teach me everything. They’re such beautiful little minds, you know, and I learn so much from them. I learned about purpose with them. You know, there’s nothing — before you have children, there isn’t nothing you would lay your life down for. You say it. And I think almost any parent feels that. I don’t think I’m unique when I say that.

OPRAH: Right.

RUSSELL: You learn unconditional love, you know, in a way that you can learn it but — you know, and you can practice it and you can read about it and you can write — write about it. But to really feel it fully, you have to have a child, I think.

EXCERPT: Russell Simmons: “If God Were the Ocean, You’d Be a Cup of God”

OPRAH: So when did you first recognize for yourself your connection to something bigger? I mean, we were walking in talking about dinner on the ground and church. So were you brought up religious?

RUSSELL: No. My brother’s a preacher.

OPRAH: Yeah.

RUSSELL: And my father, you know, is religious enough. But we were never really brought up very religious. I think this idea of a God consciousness really, to me, means everything. This idea of being connected. The yogis refer to it as the Atman. The idea of that if God were the ocean, you’d be a cup of God.

OPRAH: Yeah.

RUSSELL: You’d be a piece of this big —

OPRAH: That’s how I describe it, too.

RUSSELL: Yeah?

OPRAH: Yeah.

RUSSELL: You go to the ocean, you are —

OPRAH: You take that cup. Take that cup and scoop up the water from the ocean.

RUSSELL: And —

OPRAH: And that’s what we are.

To watch a sneak peek of “Super Soul Sunday: Russell Simmons” click here:

http://www.oprah.com/own-super-soul-sunday/Oprah–Def-Jams-Russell-Simmons-Success-Through-Stillness-Video