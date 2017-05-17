Summer Slay: Plus-Size Swimwear by African American Designers [Photos]

These designers' swimwear are built for curves

by     Posted: May 17, 2017

Ladies, it’s about that time again! Time to get right for the summer swimsuit season! In addition to cleaning up your diet and getting your cardio on, you have to get the right suit. No need to fret if you’re not a size 6 or if you’ve been blessed with certain, er … assets. These African American designers have suits that will look tailor-made for you.

Designer: Eloquii
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13
﻿ ﻿