Which Costs More: Super Bowl or New York Fashion Week?

Believe it or not, there are several similarities between New York Fashion Week and the Super Bowl. Both events generate millions of dollars. Both fashion and football attract a cult following. And it should come as no surprise that social media, primarily Twitter and Instagram, are the best ways to stay up to date with what’s happening on the field and the runway.
But when it comes down to dollars and cents, Fashion Week beats the Super Bowl, “bringing in about 2x the revenue than the Super Bowl,” according to Stylight, a fashion-focused site out of Germany. “The New York Fashion Weeks (Spring and Fall) in total boast a whopping $900 million.” Additionally, Stylight reports, the fashion industry as a whole employs more than 180,000 people, which pays $11 billion in wages and generates about $2 billion in tax revenue per year, according to Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney.
On the heels of New York’s most exclusive event—Fashion Week F/W16 and America’s No. 1 sport—Super Bowl 50, Stylight.com compiled a pretty cool infographic which breaks down seven facts about the revenue, audience, publicity and expenses. Check out a snapshot of a few other findings below:
- One little 30-sec commercial aired during the Super Bowl costs advertisers anywhere from $4.5 million to $5 million.
- The Super Bowl is the day where we feast the hardest. In a report issued by The National Chicken Council, Americans eat an estimated 1.25 billion chicken wings on game day.
- When it comes to faithful fans, the Super Bowl is unbeatable. Nielsen’s data revealed that Super Bowl 49 was the most watched broadcast in U.S. TV history, catching the attention of 114.4 million viewers! CNN Money suggests that Nielsen doesn’t account for groups at sports bars or viewing parties where more than the average ‘4 per household’ are watching the game, which could lead to an even higher reach.
