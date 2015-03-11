5 Women in The NBA Making History Off the Court

These dynamic women play by their own rules and make sports history

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, we examine those who’ve opened doors across all professional platforms. We were particularly drawn to our history makers in sports, as the industry has always been dominated by men.

The National Basketball Association is, however, taking note of our highly valuable contributions to the athletic arena, working to even the score board between men and women off the court. According to a report by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES), “Women held 40.9% of all professional positions in the NBA league office” and people of color made up 35.1% of professional staff positions.

We focus in on several of those women who’ve not only helped close the gender barriers, but who have also made history in the league and its extension, the WNBA. Get to know these five women in the NBA, making history off the court.

Becky Hammon

Becky Hammon shattered the glass ceiling last year when she became assistant coach to the San Antonio Spurs. She is the first woman to hold a full-time coaching position in the NBA.

