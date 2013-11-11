How to Save Money When Starting a Business

Businesswoman with eyeglasses

In part one of this article, attorneys Mawuli Davis and Robert Bozeman shared their story of how they took steps to carefully manage their finances during the initial phase of starting the Davis Bozeman Law Firm.

Here, in part two, they’ll give some advice on how they saved money.

The new entrepreneurs kept cash in their pocket by doing the following:

1. Accepting donations. “When I first got started, one of my friends from the U.S. Naval Academy bought my first copier for the office,” says Davis.

2. Limiting staff: When Davis started his firm, he had one employee who filled three roles: administrative assistant, secretary, and paralegal.

3. Bartering: Davis got discounted rent for the office space by bartering his services. “We worked out a sublease with the attorney where I would help with some of their legal work in exchange for a discount. When an opportunity presents itself, you have to be creative and not always spend money for resources,” advise Davis and Bozeman.