Posted: May 11, 2012
  • Rothwell, D

    thank God for not a second chance but another and another until (we) he got it right….Amen!

  • Erica

    I am learning that you can be anything you want as long as you put your mind to it. And as long as you walk down the path god has pick for you.It will all work out.So hard work does pay off congrats to Samuel L Jackson keep doing your thing.

  • Herman W. Hill, Jr.

    I can imagine that SLJ stepped “over” a lot of naysayers in his career and life! Although he didn’t have to, he proved them all wrong. Maddening self determination, iron will, and a sense that he was made to overcome any obstacle in his path. Even the addiction provided strength, courage and a vision that he would succeed in the midst of adversity! He has! He did! He WILL!

  • Yvette

    Congratulations!!! I am happy for Mr. Jackson’s accomplishments. This just means that we can do anything we put our minds to. He did not let drugs keep in down.

  • Janice Kendricks

    SLJ is a very strong leading & supporting man roles and I have enjoyed watching his progress over the years very much. I love most of his characters and his tough-guy-with-a-heart image. I love the quote from his high-techy, no nonsensical character in Jurassic Park, “Hold on to your butts!” Loved that!

  • Janice Kendricks

    Just wanted to add, it’s really wonderful to see a Black man doing great things. Love that too!

  • Gloria K. Robinson

    I am so proud of our Black Brothers when they make such a wonderful accomplishment.Congradulations!!! You really make us proud.Keep doing what you do it encourages the Young Black Men behind you to go for the Gold. You are my Hero!! Handsome to!

  • Gwennette Jenkins

    God has done a work in Mr. Sam Jackson’s life, spread it around Mr. Jackson, and oh, don’t forget to give back and help others know that they can do it too, as in hand up, not hand out. Love what your doing!

  • Annette R Stephens

    Love the fact he’s doing his thing with his love on his side; they’re walking the walk together. That’s what all our brothers and sisters need to pay attention to. Through it all Samuel and LaTanya have stayed the course with their marriage, good time and bad. I love it!!!

  • Princess from Suffolk

    A great black man moved out and up from his the hand that was dealt to him to a place where he was born to be honored. Thank you for setting such a great example for my son and grandson. I wish we had a million more just like you. LOL and more greatness to come from Princess in Suffolk, VA.

  • ka reed

    I am so glad to hear that! Keep on keepin’ on Samuel. You are one of the best actors out there and I always enjoy seeing you. If you are in the movie I am going to see it. You are truly a box office draw! God bless you and your beautiful wife.

  • Andrew Molobetsi

    Samuel L Jackson is the man. Congrats for a wonderful achievement…against all odds!

  • GeminIIGyrl

    I have always enjoyed every movie that Sam played in, he knows how to bring characters to life and knows how to actually put himself into the character shoes to make the audience feel what he feels. That’s acting! I knew about his past indiscretions with drugs and alcohol, I’m just so glad that he beat the addiction and not let the addiction beat him. God has given him a test and he beat that test with flying colors, now he is walking on the path that God has set forth for him. He deserves everything…thelove, the happiness and the wealth.

  • Nicole

    Congrats to Samuel L. Jackson! I truly enjoy his work. God is good all the time!

  • Nate

    Congratulations to Samuel L. Jackson. He has come a long way and is still forging ahead. I hope he can share his work ethics and drive. The future is bright and the Beat goes on…

  • NANCY

    LOVE SAMUEL AND HIS WIFE. MAY GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS YOU ALL YOUR DAYS ON LIFE ON THIS EARTH.

  • cONNIE qUESTELL~

    Samel L Jackson may be hard working but he is not very friendly.

  • Rachel

    Congrats to you Samuel, I love all of your movies. Keep up the good work.

  • Amerikan Thespian

    Without a doubt Sam is the man! I had the honor of working with him on a ESPN Promo, he cam in and did the job without hesitation. I got to play opposite him, and for me it was a free-paid workshop! I got to see first hand how he attacked the work, will not attacked, transition the work into his own. I always look forward to getting a opportunity to see him perform. He doesn’t turn down work, he embraces it!

  • Kevin J. Leach Sr.

    Samuel’ body and mind are aligned with Spirit. In alignment with Spirit, he feels deep inner peace. His body is relaxed. His mind is clear and open. He knows the grace of being at one with God. When he is out of alignment, his body feels out of sorts, his mind races with thoughts of yesterday or tomorrow, he feels unsettled. At such times, he has not lost his connection to Spirit, he’s just become distracted. In conscious awareness, he pauses, says a prayer as he steps away for a few moments in the silence. He immediately begins to feel Spirit flowing within and through him. Once the fullness of his harmonious Spirit reappears, the right people, places and direction are clearly revealed to him. He knows what to do, and he is at peace. Mr. Jackson we are honored to know such love and honor hails from our hometown, DC. All of us, with unveiled faces, seeing the glory of the Lord as though reflected in a mirror, are being transformed.–2 Corinthians 3:18

  • vanessa brooks

    Samuel l. jackson is a great father/man to look up too no matter what anyone say, GOD realy love him and so do I. I just want him to keep up the good work.

  • Lavilada

    I believe that it is apparent that Samuel L. Jackson work speaks for itself. Samuel is one of my favorite male actor’s and he is good at what he does. So to hear that he is one of the highest paid, actor is a good thing. I would want to know if Samuel feels the same way, since he is after all making the money. This is how you know if what is being said is equally true. Either way, I am glad, because he deserves to be paid what he is worth and maybe even more. Beautiful man….

  • beamo63@gmail.com

    I’m a true Samuel Jackson fan. I think he’s one of the most talented male actors, black or white. “Black Snake Moan” is my favorite Samuel L. Jackson’s movie.

