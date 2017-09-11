When a Relative Dies and You Can’t Afford the Funeral

When Apple co-founder Steve Jobs passed away, he left behind a huge legacy – and a huge financial fortune too. Since Jobs was one of the richest men in America, his family undoubtedly had no problem paying for his funeral and putting Jobs to rest.
Unfortunately, that’s not the case with many other Americans. It’s a sad reality that many families and individuals have to deal with, but the truth is that when many people pass away, their family members or close friends struggle to afford the funeral.
(Image: iStock/RichLegg)
Knowing what to do when you can’t afford to bury a relative can help to relieve some of the stress and heartache of this difficult time.
According to the National Funeral Directors Association, the national average cost of a funeral with a vault was $7,775 in 2010. The cost of a burial without the casket was about $4,265 that same year. For many grieving families, paying thousands of dollars to bury a relative just isn’t economically feasible.
If a loved one passes away and the burial and funeral costs are out of your budget, here’s what you need to do:
Analyze the individual’s life insurance policy
Determine whether some or all of the burial and funeral costs are covered under the deceased’s life insurance policy. Talk to an agent in person or over the phone to go over all of the details, limitations and stipulations associated with the policy so that you understand what is and isn’t covered. You may find that a good percentage of the funeral costs are already covered based on life insurance the individual had on the job or a life insurance policy they bought on their own.
Review low-cost burial options
Cremating someone is usually less expensive than burying the individual in a casket or vault. If your state doesn’t require embalming the body, consider a “green burial” where you don’t have to pay for a vault, headstone or expensive caskets. You can also shop around to find an affordable casket online.
Consider getting a loan
If you have good credit and are comfortable with taking on a personal loan, consider applying for financing from a local bank or credit union in order to pay for the burial. Avoid taking out a cash advance on a credit card because you’ll be responsible for paying very high interest charges and could end up carrying that debt for several months, even years.
Ask other family members to chip in
You may not have to shoulder the responsibility of paying for the burial all by yourself. Consider asking family members to pitch in and help with the costs. Be specific and candid with relatives about how much the funeral costs; ask everyone involved how much they can reasonably contribute; and put together a cost sheet or budget to help you keep track of all of expenses.
Talk to your county coroner’s office
If you simply can’t come up with the money to pay for cremation or burial costs, you can sign a release form with your county coroner’s office that says you can’t afford to bury the family member. If you sign the release, the county and state will pitch in to either bury or cremate the body. The county may also offer you the option to claim the ashes for a fee. But if these also go unclaimed, they will bury the ashes in a common grave alongside other unclaimed ashes.
Obviously, when a person dies it’s a terribly emotional time for that individual’s family members and friends. But it needn’t cause financial turmoil too.
You can do yourself and those you care about a favor by planning ahead and making sure you at least set aside money or have enough life insurance to cover your own burial costs in the event of your unexpected death.
Pingback: Women: Do You Have Enough Life Insurance? - Ask The Money Coach()
Pingback: When a Relative Dies and You Can’t Afford the Funeral | The Daniels Daily Reader()
Pingback: Cheap Burial Insurance | mesotheliomaattorneyillinois.xyz()
Pingback: Funeral Cash Advance | Get Personal Loan()
Pingback: When A Relative Dies With Debt | Best Pennystocks()
Pingback: games for android()
Pingback: cirugia estetica en mcallen()
Pingback: dich vu seo top 3()
Pingback: place database()
Pingback: herb grinder()
Pingback: Pure food()
Pingback: 15.6 Laptop Backpack()
Pingback: Extended Stay Toronto()
Pingback: taxi meter()
Pingback: indium zinc oxide sputter target()
Pingback: Spas in Essex()
Pingback: erectile dysfunction()
Pingback: Spas in Essex()
Pingback: online booklet printing services()
Pingback: predictions()
Pingback: sports betting()
Pingback: Mole Removal At Home With Castor Oil And Baking Soda()
Pingback: discount code()
Pingback: cheap auto insurance()
Pingback: auto insurance()
Pingback: industrial electrical services()
Pingback: real estate services()
Pingback: property management()
Pingback: beginner workout routine for men()
Pingback: cherry hill interiors()
Pingback: Surface Drains()
Pingback: Driveway Trench Drains()
Pingback: Orlando Plumbing Company()
Pingback: pets subscription box()
Pingback: roll off dumpster sizes()
Pingback: Trench Drains()
Pingback: Job Placement Opportunities()
Pingback: Beauty()
Pingback: Moms Day Boxes()
Pingback: visit()
Pingback: IELTS course in Karachi()
Pingback: Shop Now()
Pingback: Sex Toy For Female In Mumbai()
Pingback: Click Here()
Pingback: fridge freezer perth()
Pingback: new jersey real estate()
Pingback: Website Design()
Pingback: This is interesting()
Pingback: backpack with wheels()
Pingback: backpacks on sale()
Pingback: backpacks for girls()
Pingback: play motu patlu angry birds games()
Pingback: rosenmontagszug essen ruttenscheid()
Pingback: where to buy cheap designer handbags()
Pingback: payday loans()
Pingback: locksmith w11()
Pingback: personal loan()
Pingback: hire a studio()
Pingback: health()
Pingback: xxx video hd()
Pingback: Retail Consultant NYC()
Pingback: Fashion Business Consulting()
Pingback: design()
Pingback: Fashion Business Consultant()
Pingback: vücut çorabÄ±()
Pingback: xxx hd video()
Pingback: surplus lab equipment for sale()
Pingback: of()
Pingback: fisher scientific equipment()
Pingback: common laboratory apparatuses()
Pingback: printed yoga mat()
Pingback: printed yoga mat()
Pingback: reverse phone lookup for free()
Pingback: rent garbage bin()
Pingback: construction site dumpster()
Pingback: cool sculpting chicago()
Pingback: red light therapy sauna()
Pingback: Yigang Tang()
Pingback: gifts for brother-in-law()
Pingback: Men's Colognes reviews()
Pingback: Mesothelioma lawyer()
Pingback: chaturbate()
Pingback: green screen studio()
Pingback: tv studio()
Pingback: e book()
Pingback: how to accept cards for marijuana()
Pingback: dicas condom?nio()
Pingback: fornecedores condom?nio()
Pingback: chèque cadeau massage()
Pingback: window cleaning business()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia colon cleanse diet()
Pingback: faster rural broadband connection anywhere()
Pingback: long range wifi installation()
Pingback: english tutor()
Pingback: English()
Pingback: medical marijuana()
Pingback: bulk trash()
Pingback: sales enablement()
Pingback: mayweather vs mcgregor live()
Pingback: spanish()
Pingback: price of dumpster rental()
Pingback: ios 10 jailbreak()
Pingback: wall clock repair()
Pingback: list57com()
Pingback: Hand-picked Laptops for College Students()
Pingback: movers()
Pingback: sauna shower()
Pingback: carriage clock repair()
Pingback: used flatbed truck for sale()
Pingback: Nails Fungus()
Pingback: Nails Fungus()
Pingback: Hong Kong Web Design()
Pingback: Brochures()
Pingback: company()
Pingback: intimacy in marriage()
Pingback: alona chaim aaron()
Pingback: Italy tours()
Pingback: contemporary interior()
Pingback: Graphic Design()
Pingback: All about dating & relationships()
Pingback: princess cut engagement rings()
Pingback: school facilities to hire()
Pingback: Mobile apps()
Pingback: real instagram followers()
Pingback: Gaming()
Pingback: Harley Davidson Motorcycles()
Pingback: Wedding bands()
Pingback: reussir sa vie professionnelle()
Pingback: study in europe with scholarship()
Pingback: tubetria.mobi()
Pingback: Mens wedding bands()
Pingback: best boil treatments()
Pingback: Funny Jokes()
Pingback: best()
Pingback: fun view()
Pingback: view toys()
Pingback: Jokes()
Pingback: toys other fun()
Pingback: in bao bi giay()
Pingback: restaurants london()
Pingback: best electronic products()
Pingback: spiritual-quotes.org()
Pingback: Quotes()
Pingback: and toys other()
Pingback: Anxiety()
Pingback: calm mind()
Pingback: summer view()
Pingback: funny adult jokes()
Pingback: themavencircle.com()
Pingback: Quotes()
Pingback: meditation()
Pingback: plastic regular()
Pingback: best fidget toys()
Pingback: chauffeur services miami()
Pingback: Google Search Engine Porn 4K HD Portals!()
Pingback: Tube Video Downloader()
Pingback: Dogfart Network Entertainment Presents Over 22 Sites 1,416 Girls Join Now!()
Pingback: erotic()
Pingback: Facebook Video Downloader()
Pingback: Promotion()
Pingback: spiritual-quotes.org()
Pingback: Facebook 4K Porn Search Engine Portal!()
Pingback: grainsofearth.org()
Pingback: Home Page()
Pingback: grainsofearth.org()
Pingback: spiritual-quotes.org()
Pingback: grainsofearth.org()
Pingback: Magnetic Phone Holder()
Pingback: Young Teens 4kHD News Entertainment Celeb Networks!()
Pingback: Grains of Earth()
Pingback: metal worx()
Pingback: Grains of Earth()
Pingback: Evil Doctos Bang Pussy Like Hell Fire ON Here LOok Now Hot Stuff!()
Pingback: grainsofearth.org()
Pingback: whatonemillionbuys.com()
Pingback: Popular games()
Pingback: Grains of Earth()
Pingback: What One Million Dollars Buys()
Pingback: Levis Stadium()
Pingback: lingerie wear()
Pingback: whatonemillionbuys.com()
Pingback: howl's moving castle sophie dress()
Pingback: What One Million Dollars Buys()
Pingback: whatonemillionbuys.com()
Pingback: What One Million Dollars Buys()
Pingback: fragoulakis()
Pingback: find detectives()
Pingback: What One Million Dollars Buys()
Pingback: What One Million Dollars Buys()
Pingback: http://commanderboat.com/rates.html()
Pingback: http://onhudson.typepad.com/onhudsoncom/2011/04/thurston-howell-iii-dropped-from-the-rankings-of-the-forbes-fictional-15.html()
Pingback: Elder Scrolls Online Guide()
Pingback: affordable ankle brace()
Pingback: basketball ankle brace()
Pingback: ankle support()
Pingback: Momsworkouts.com()
Pingback: 2 week Diet Weight loss()
Pingback: Viddyoze Live Action Scam()
Pingback: Ferndale MI roofing reviews()
Pingback: superior roofing()
Pingback: Knot profile()
Pingback: Sakong()
Pingback: wedding up lighting()
Pingback: Air conditioning repair Philadelphia PA()
Pingback: air conditioning companies Philadelphia PA()
Pingback: Air quality control Philadelphia PA()
Pingback: L1154 Vinnic Battery()
Pingback: sports betting strategy()
Pingback: soccer Gambling tips()
Pingback: travel around the world()
Pingback: Dreams()
Pingback: Contigo me atreviera a amar()
Pingback: locksmith()
Pingback: Analyze the competition()
Pingback: page rank()
Pingback: tattoo artist maliki()
Pingback: free movie()
Pingback: hvac()
Pingback: landscaping bushes()
Pingback: Homepage()
Pingback: rings jewelry watches()
Pingback: electrician in West Hollywood()
Pingback: reset.me/story/watch-thc-kills-cancer-cells/()
Pingback: utility trailers okc()
Pingback: reset.me/story/15-serotonin-supplements-to-boost-your-mood-naturally/()
Pingback: www.blackenterprise.com/lifestyle/eliminating-razor-bumps-guide-black-men-skin/()
Pingback: Website()
Pingback: anybunny.mobi/latest/()
Pingback: scary legend()
Pingback: motion detection()
Pingback: paranormal phenomena()
Pingback: grey bathroom accessories()
Pingback: Kalyan Matka()
Pingback: reset.me/study/study-pharmaceuticals-kill-more-teens-than-illegal-substances-in-the-us/()
Pingback: football league news()
Pingback: internet marketing plan()
Pingback: delivery food()
Pingback: Collaborative Law Process Act()
Pingback: Thai products()
Pingback: BB cream()
Pingback: Powerboats for Sale()
Pingback: Thaiwholesaler()
Pingback: Thai products wholesale()
Pingback: Gel Hut Mun()
Pingback: network socket()
Pingback: Torrance CA CPA()
Pingback: Pediatric Endocrinology()
Pingback: Bucharest Escort Directory()
Pingback: investment advisors()
Pingback: Dialysis Center()
Pingback: how to get a man to commit()
Pingback: Saraycasino giris()
Pingback: UK Lifestyle & Parenting blog()
Pingback: newborn girl clothes()
Pingback: hotmoza.mobi()
Pingback: online moovie()
Pingback: cheap embroidery digitizing()
Pingback: embroidery digitizing service()
Pingback: digitize for embroidery()
Pingback: glass food storage containers()
Pingback: R2-D2 CUFFLINKS()
Pingback: SMARTPHONE LENS KIT()
Pingback: Hot flash relief()
Pingback: casino()
Pingback: houseofturquoise.com/2011/06/day-one-dream-home-tour.html()
Pingback: troncoso()
Pingback: how to keep a guy interested()
Pingback: vieri-starbit()
Pingback: buy air conditioner()
Pingback: SociViral Dowload()
Pingback: eatlivesplurge.blogspot.com/2014/07/july-obsessions.html()
Pingback: McGregor()
Pingback: houseofturquoise.com/2014/08/four-chairs-furniture-cadence-homes-day.html()
Pingback: www.beautezine.com/kat-von-d-shade-light-two-tone-blush-review/()
Pingback: backpack sale()
Pingback: www.cadenadial.com/2015/manolo-garcia-25-anos-de-cadena-dial-45946.html()
Pingback: reset.me/story/jeb-bush-smoked-cannabis-high-school-says-teens-deserve-jail-time/()
Pingback: affordable web designer()
Pingback: childrens double duvet covers()
Pingback: kids sheets()
Pingback: agri29-legumes.com/auxilliaires/()
Pingback: zzt.org/?p=database&search=EliTremblay()
Pingback: hdimagelib.com/game+of+thrones+the+mountain()
Pingback: pembrokepines.doorstepdelivery.com/food/r-taco-st-paul/86()
Pingback: neruda.inthesetimes.com/working/entry/16460/chicagoans_support_living_wage_in_referendum()
Pingback: LaMar / SnigWich()
Pingback: zzt.org/?p=database&search=Creative()
Pingback: www.bringfido.com/restaurant/city/burnsville_mn_us/?arrival=2017-06-09&departure=2017-06-10()
Pingback: Lebanese baklava()
Pingback: igramlikes.com()
Pingback: XXX HQ Mobile Porn Videos()
Pingback: Помощь психолога()
Pingback: cats crash arena turbo stars pc()
Pingback: Bahis şirketleri()
Pingback: Kaçak Ä°ddaa()
Pingback: Sekabet()
Pingback: tr.locr.com/profile/wdallas28()
Pingback: NJ CATERING()
Pingback: NYC CATERING()
Pingback: number 1 booter()
Pingback: Plateforme gratuite de mise en relation entre Influenceurs & Annonceurs()
Pingback: killerstartups.com/bootstrapping-money-makers/foxtail-marketing-founder-michael-templeman()
Pingback: www.smallbusinesscan.com/6-critical-digital-marketing-tips/()
Pingback: cannabis schweiz()
Pingback: www.blackenterprise.com/lifestyle/qvc-host-mocks-natural-models-hair-issues-apology/()
Pingback: Skurt on Instagram()
Pingback: bogorkota.jabar.polri.go.id/apel-gelar-ops-patuh-lodaya-2017/()
Pingback: thailand retirement visa()
Pingback: www.gardenweasel.com/the-sky-is-falling-the-sky-is-falling/()
Pingback: film semi sex()
Pingback: elite-entrepreneurs.org/2017/02/23/the-top-b2b-marketing-strategy/()
Pingback: he has a good point()
Pingback: thailand retirement visa()
Pingback: air conditioning St. petersburg()
Pingback: mayweather vs mcgregor live stream()
Pingback: carinsuranceroute.us/designer-furniture-stores-atlanta/fabric-sofas-modern--contemporary-ikea()
Pingback: digitize logo()
Pingback: Togel online()
Pingback: embroidery digitizer()
Pingback: www.awardsdaily.com/2016/12/11/st-louis-film-critics-nominations-4/()
Pingback: embroidery digitize()
Pingback: DIY home improvement()
Pingback: reset.me/story/vitamin-b-17-the-greatest-cover-up-in-the-history-of-cancer/()
Pingback: imagecoollibrarly.com/orange+quatrefoil+rug()
Pingback: computer virus removal service()
Pingback: www.homebunch.com/tag/neutral-interiors/page/138/()
Pingback: roll off service()
Pingback: DIY()
Pingback: merlin garage door()
Pingback: tablet screen repair in Waterbury()
Pingback: dumpster rental Flint()
Pingback: digitize image for embroidery()
Pingback: embroidery machine digitizing()
Pingback: Get More Information()
Pingback: bandarq()
Pingback: sunlightfoundation.com/2017/07/13/word-gets-around-chattanooga-adopts-facebook-chatbot-for-open-data/()
Pingback: togel singapura()
Pingback: www.futurefundraisingnow.com/future-fundraising/2017/06/does-face-to-face-donor-acquisition-work-a-look-at-the-facts.html()
Pingback: bandarq()
Pingback: digitize embroidery()
Pingback: mashable.com/2011/11/13/social-media-invisible-dog-campaign/()
Pingback: bandarq()
Pingback: togel singapura()
Pingback: searchenginewatch.com/sew/how-to/2388727/5-ways-small-businesses-can-build-their-brands-in-2015()
Pingback: bandarq()
Pingback: domino qq()
Pingback: sbobet()
Pingback: domino 99()
Pingback: judi online()
Pingback: Taxi services in Apple Valley()
Pingback: jack rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: agen togel()
Pingback: Judi Bola Online()
Pingback: casino online()
Pingback: oral sex()
Pingback: Poker Online Terpercaya()
Pingback: Judi Online()
Pingback: agen togel()
Pingback: judi online()
Pingback: KALYAN CHART()
Pingback: agen togel()
Pingback: Kaila Brockman()
Pingback: About Jeremy()
Pingback: Drone photography()
Pingback: Anita Zabludowicz()
Pingback: eastwood beauty salon()
Pingback: Technology news()
Pingback: malaysia water filter()
Pingback: angleizer template tool()
Pingback: upcoming ico()
Pingback: Skin care()
Pingback: bitcoin price today()
Pingback: Resources()
Pingback: don jazzy()
Pingback: neon luz()
Pingback: Monogram Samsung Phone Case()
Pingback: Locuciones en portuguÈs()
Pingback: NAPSR()
Pingback: NAPSR()
Pingback: NAPSR Training()
Pingback: victory auto wreckers commercial()
Pingback: tombstone()
Pingback: best deal()
Pingback: Car bows()
Pingback: womens coats()
Pingback: bigger penis()
Pingback: womens winter coats()
Pingback: Down jackets for women's()
Pingback: clash royale card maker()
Pingback: Shop()
Pingback: Sports Camera()
Pingback: Lure()
Pingback: osimi sea view()
Pingback: web design company florida()
Pingback: website creation USA Florida /FL()
Pingback: free cccam()
Pingback: click to read()
Pingback: NFL nfl football games()
Pingback: Discover More Here()
Pingback: maytag repairman()
Pingback: click the up coming document()
Pingback: garbage container rentals()
Pingback: home dumpster()
Pingback: Incalls and Outcalls()
Pingback: whirlpool washer service()
Pingback: primary schools()
Pingback: notingham schools()
Pingback: Vans()
Pingback: CNA Exam Prep (Volume 2) Nurse Assistant()
Pingback: donations()
Pingback: provider()
Pingback: The barn()
Pingback: Bandar Bola Online()
Pingback: plumbing directory()
Pingback: How to Make Money Writing()
Pingback: Surgical Technologist Certifying Exam Study Guide()
Pingback: coloring pages()
Pingback: Motivational quotes()
Pingback: How to be confident()
Pingback: Engineering solutions()
Pingback: online manual solutions()
Pingback: GCLUB()
Pingback: ustindianporn.com()
Pingback: psychic phone readings()
Pingback: ?????paypal?????paypal()
Pingback: Discountcouponthai()
Pingback: ????()
Pingback: tow truck in detroit()
Pingback: www.lambangdaihocvina.alltdesign.com/()
Pingback: Soccer Recruitment Advice()
Pingback: Christian Investing()
Pingback: juan de la cierva 2017()
Pingback: plumber()
Pingback: pasang taruhan bola()
Pingback: agen ibcbet terpercaya()
Pingback: juraporn.com()
Pingback: Running earings()
Pingback: inspiration mantra jewlery()
Pingback: tweezers set()
Pingback: Life Management()
Pingback: sale()
Pingback: yoonla scam review()
Pingback: temporary trash dumpster()
Pingback: Essay writing()
Pingback: Fontana ant exterminator Pest control()
Pingback: duv porn()
Pingback: cannabis real estate, financing, and insurance()
Pingback: best pearls()
Pingback: pendants()
Pingback: meloporn.com()
Pingback: hot latin porn video()
Pingback: euroman()
Pingback: showbox app android()
Pingback: abagado espanola()
Pingback: weight loss()
Pingback: SEO Service Melbourne()
Pingback: SEO and content marketing()
Pingback: Melbourne Digital Marekting Agency()
Pingback: FleetUp()
Pingback: android games free download apk()
Pingback: PPC service()
Pingback: toronto()
Pingback: hip pain()
Pingback: ELD Mandate()
Pingback: ELD Mandate()
Pingback: ELD()
Pingback: 02 amp sunglasses()
Pingback: 0 g eyewear()
Pingback: FleetUp()
Pingback: When a Relative Dies and You Can’t Afford the Funeral | BlackPride.in()
Pingback: PandaSilk.com()
Pingback: carte grise en ligne()
Pingback: Loti Slips ()
Pingback: employer background checks()
Pingback: Saint Bernard()
Pingback: image()
Pingback: employment background screening()
Pingback: employer background checks()
Pingback: fifagiveaway top fifa 17()
Pingback: tenand background checks()
Pingback: pornolaba.mobi()
Pingback: Bali wifi()
Pingback: HealthCare Jobs?()
Pingback: drawstring bags()
Pingback: Free HD Movies()
Pingback: Custom Bars()
Pingback: how to house break a dog()
Pingback: Pro Scooter Accessories()
Pingback: order weld Pins at insulpins.com()
Pingback: Retro Booths()
Pingback: Pro Rider Daniel Bondar()
Pingback: kitchen ceiling lights()
Pingback: Govt Jobs in Karnataka()
Pingback: Mothership Pro Scooters()
Pingback: Haryana Sarkari Naukri()
Pingback: Private Lessons()
Pingback: Slim couture review()
Pingback: business models for startups()
Pingback: Pro Scooter Parts()
Pingback: Pro Scooter Griptape()
Pingback: maharashtra ssc board results()
Pingback: crossfit caps()
Pingback: Gilbert and Lauren()
Pingback: Website Design Melbourne()
Pingback: top 10 best hotels in the world in 2017()
Pingback: top 10 best cruises under 400$()
Pingback: windproof umbrella double canopy()
Pingback: forex bank()
Pingback: GOOSE VPN review()
Pingback: reseller hosting()
Pingback: GOOSE VPN()
Pingback: Belfast Jobs()
Pingback: VPN provider()
Pingback: Job App()
Pingback: NordVPN()
Pingback: Safer VPN()
Pingback: auto lien sale()
Pingback: IPVanish VPN()
Pingback: Mugs()
Pingback: art box()
Pingback: servis turniketu()
Pingback: umbrella()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: cool fidget spinner()
Pingback: apple louis vuitton iphone hulle()
Pingback: repair or replace dishwasher()
Pingback: washer machine()
Pingback: whirlpool agitator repair()
Pingback: rectangular stainless steel tube()
Pingback: Cofffe Break()
Pingback: white bathroom accessories()