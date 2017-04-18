15 Places to Get FREE Food and More on Tax Day

Take advantage of these Tax Day deals and giveaways!

Many people hate the reality of having to do their taxes. But, there’s at least one good thing to look forward to during tax season: free stuff.

Today, a number of different companies are offering deals and freebies to take the sting out of paying Uncle Sam. These treats can help alleviate some of the pressure and stress for procrastinators, who have waited to the very last minute to file their taxes. In addition, these goodies give those expecting a big payout from the government more reason to celebrate.

From free desserts, to complimentary massages—here’s a list of places taxpayers should visit:

1. Staples is offering customers the opportunity to shred up to two pounds of paper from now until April 22, 2017, for no cost, according to a report titled Get Relief on Tax Day With Freebies and Deals from USA Today. Click here to print a coupon.

2. Likewise, Office Depot is allowing customers to shred up to five pounds of documents for free until April 29, 2017, according to the same report from USA Today. Just print out a coupon at www.officedepot.com/shredding.

3. Bagel lovers have the option to stop by Bruegger’s Bagels—either today or tomorrow—and purchase Big Bagel Bundles for only $10.40 with this coupon, reports the USA Today article.

4. White Castle aficionados can take 15% off their meal with this coupon.

5. At select Arby’s locations, patrons will be granted a free order of curly fries, with no purchase necessary, according to the website for Liberty Tax Service.

6. Beer lovers can enjoy a free draught beer at participating World of Beer taverns, reports the aforementioned USA Today article.

7. Chili’s is selling blueberry and pineapple margaritas for just $6, reports USA Today.

8. Satisfy your sweet tooth at Cinnabon with two of its classic ‘bites’ for free!

9. HydroMassage is giving away free massages up until Saturday, April 22, with this coupon, according to the website for Liberty Tax Service.

10. JetBlue is offering one lucky person that owes the IRS money the chance to win a free one-way flight, but you must you fill out this form to enter.

11. Depending on the franchise, many McDonald’s restaurants are offering buy-one-get-one-free Big Macs, according to an article in USA Today. In addition, burger lovers can order a Quarter Pounder with Cheese for either 1 cent, 5 cents, or 25 cents, according to the website sweetiesweeps.com. Others are offering a free small order of fries or hamburgers for 59 cents, according to the website for Liberty Tax Service.

12. Use the code TAXDAY17 to save $4 on any order over $10 at Noodles & Company if you order at order.noodles.com, reports the previously mentioned USA Today article.

13. Sonic is serving up 50% off cheeseburgers at participating locations, according to USA Today.

14. DSW is giving taxpayers an excuse to go shoe shopping, by offering a 20% discount off of regular price of the item purchased. This deal applies both in-store and online with the promo code 20FORME, reports USA Today.

15. Save 20% on a takeout order from P.F. Chang’s by using the promo code TAXDAY.