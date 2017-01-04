Backlash Over HBCU’s Decision to Perform at Trump’s Inauguration

The Talladega College marching band is under heavy scrutiny

(Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Talladega College, the oldest private historically black college in Alabama, is under scrutiny for accepting an invitation to perform at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, on Jan. 20, 2017.

An alumna started a petition protesting the decision, while many people have expressed disapproval on social media.

Here is an excerpt from an article in the Huffington Post on the matter:

“The marching band for America’s oldest private, historically black liberal arts college has apparently agreed to perform Donald Trump’s inauguration―triggering a storm of controversy and two rival petitions this week.

The 200-member Talladega College Marching Tornadoes feature on a list the presidential inauguration team released of entertainers scheduled for Jan. 20, reports. Other historically black schools, such as Howard University, have turned down offers to perform at the event. Talladega College officials had yet to comment on the controversy, but news of the band’s reported participation outraged many, including graduates of the school. Shirley Ferrill, a 1974 alum, launched a petition Monday, urging the college to withdraw from the event. ‘In view of his behavior and comments, I strongly do not want Talladega College to give the appearance of supporting him,’ she says of Trump in her plea.