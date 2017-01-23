The Executive Leadership Council Names Orlando Ashford Chair

Holland America Line president leads prestigious Fortune 1,000 and Global 500 senior executive leadership organization

It was recently announced that Orlando D. Ashford, president of Holland America Line in Seattle, has been elected chair of The Executive Leadership Council (ELC).

The ELC is an organization comprised of current and former black CEOs, entrepreneurs, senior executives, thought leaders and board members of Fortune 1,000 companies. The ELC’s main focus is the development of a pipeline of global black executives for corporate boards, C-suites, and global enterprises. Ashford’s term as for ELC extends through Dec. 31, 2018.

“After serving on the board of The ELC for many years, most recently as vice chair, I am honored and eager to join the new slate of board directors in serving ELC members and significantly expanding our reach and impact,” said Ashford in a recent statement. “For 30 years The ELC has worked tirelessly to build a strong channel of global black leaders. As we extend our influence to black leaders globally, we look forward to welcoming new thinking and ideas that will help us increase the representation of men and women of color in leadership roles worldwide.”

Ashford steps into this position following senior vice president and chief public affairs officer of WellCare Health Plans Inc. Rhonda R. Mims, who served as board chair in 2016.

“Rhonda served The ELC successfully and faithfully during a year of transition as The ELC celebrated its 30th anniversary and prepared for the future,” added Ashford.

As president of the Holland America Line since 2014, Ashford was responsible for the cruise line’s organizational development, product innovation, financial results, and brand awareness.

“Orlando has demonstrated leadership and marketing savvy as president of Holland America Line, a premium brand in Carnival Corporation’s portfolio of 10 world-leading cruise lines,” said Arnold Donald, chief executive officer of Carnival Corp., in a statement.

Prior to his role as at Holland America, Ashford was the president of Talent Business Segment for Mercer where he led a global human capital consulting business.

“Orlando brings tremendous talent and creativity to The ELC at a time when the membership under his leadership can chart a course of certainty through our world of constant change, Donald continued.

In addition to his corporate work, Ashford is also an author of Talentism, which delves into how technology and human networks can bridge skills gaps—and improve society.

He is a graduate of Purdue University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in organizational leadership and industrial technology.