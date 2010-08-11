Johnson Rice Steps Down as CEO of Johnson Publishing

Linda Johnson Rice has stepped down as CEO of Johnson Publishing Co. (No. 22 on the BE Industrial Service Companies list with $200 million in revenues), publisher of Ebony and Jet magazines. She will remain chairman of the company, a post she’s held since 2008. Desiree Rogers, who was most recently White House Social Secretary has been chosen to serve as CEO in her stead.
Rice is the daughter of the late John Johnson who founded Ebony magazine in 1945. Joining the company in 1980, she served in a variety of roles. She took over company operations as president and COO in 1987 and was appointed CEO in 2002, assuming the title of chairman a few years later.
Rogers joined the Chicago-based publishing company this past June. She was hired as a consultant to assist with corporate strategy. Rogers achieved a level of infamy in December of last year when she took the fall for a couple trespassing at a state dinner hosted by the White House. She stepped down from her White House position in March.
Ebony and Jet are persevering during the recession; both publications underwent editorial and visual redesigns—Ebony in 2004 and Jet this year. But that doesn’t mean Johnson Publishing Co. has been without transition.
- The company lost its cofounder, Eunice Johnson, in January of this year, which prompted Ebony Fashion Fair, which she founded, to go on hiatus. There has been no word about when the company might resume its shows.
- In February, Magic Johnson Enterprises tried unsuccessfully to negotiate a deal to buy Johnson Publishing Co.
- Last month, author and magazine exec Amy DuBois Barnett was appointed Ebony’s editor-in-chief, replacing author and lifestyle coach, Harriette Cole, who stepped down from Ebony as creative director and acting editor-in-chief after more than three years in that position.
- Also in July, Anne Sempowski Ward, who had served as president and COO at Ebony since 2008 resigned her position after giving birth in May.
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: everyday deals twitter()
Pingback: sex toys for couples()
Pingback: Double Headed Dildo()
Pingback: dependência química()
Pingback: Wholesale()
Pingback: UAZ()
Pingback: barcode kaufen()
Pingback: email database()
Pingback: Make Money Online()
Pingback: easy murphy bed()
Pingback: jaadoo()
Pingback: nebbia()
Pingback: unique antiques()
Pingback: legit work from home 2017()
Pingback: vintage collectibles()
Pingback: vibrator for women()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toys()
Pingback: luxury bullet sex toy()
Pingback: rampant rabbit sex toys()
Pingback: wetsuit hire()
Pingback: dvd專賣店()
Pingback: ean code()
Pingback: 100% pure kona()
Pingback: coffee’s best kona()
Pingback: tratamento Dependência Química()
Pingback: Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi()
Pingback: download tama tube()
Pingback: Jewelry()
Pingback: what emac()
Pingback: triple vibrator()
Pingback: games for pc download()
Pingback: nipple sucker()
Pingback: scr online casino()
Pingback: Dab Jars()
Pingback: 1000 sheet set()
Pingback: anabolic powder()
Pingback: vibrator()
Pingback: Venture Point Network()
Pingback: vibrator for beginners()
Pingback: the sylvers()
Pingback: flesh like dildo()
Pingback: but plug review()
Pingback: Daily and Instant News Update()
Pingback: Hot Hot Hot Site()
Pingback: glass g spot vibe()
Pingback: best couples toys()
Pingback: cleaning()
Pingback: Bond cleaning services()
Pingback: Brush Cutter Recoil Starter()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toys()
Pingback: Delicious recipes for every season of the year()
Pingback: sex toys for gay men()
Pingback: gay toys()
Pingback: inflatable butt pug()
Pingback: sex toy review()
Pingback: Ring Candles()
Pingback: waterproof clit vibrator()
Pingback: bandiere()
Pingback: cheap end of lease cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: The latest sports news from the most popular sporting event()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: interior design Singapore()
Pingback: realistic vibe()
Pingback: where to buy waterproof vibrator()
Pingback: silicone g()
Pingback: Butterfly Sex Toy()
Pingback: Best Rabbit Vibrator()
Pingback: Realistic Dildo()
Pingback: Sex Cream()
Pingback: Super Head Honcho Review()
Pingback: Best Lube()
Pingback: best oral sex()
Pingback: personal lubricant()
Pingback: Sripatum university()
Pingback: move out cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: web site()
Pingback: hydraulic cylinder repair()
Pingback: free download for pc windows()
Pingback: http://mer99furniture.com()