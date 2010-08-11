Johnson Rice Steps Down as CEO of Johnson Publishing

Handing reigns to former White House Social Secretary Desiree Rogers, she remains as chairman

Linda Johnson Rice has stepped down as CEO of Johnson Publishing Co. (No. 22 on the BE Industrial Service Companies list with $200 million in revenues), publisher of Ebony and Jet magazines. She will remain chairman of the company, a post she’s held since 2008. Desiree Rogers, who was most recently White House Social Secretary has been chosen to serve as CEO in her stead.

Rice is the daughter of the late John Johnson who founded Ebony magazine in 1945. Joining the company in 1980, she served in a variety of roles. She took over company operations as president and COO in 1987 and was appointed CEO in 2002, assuming the title of chairman a few years later.

Rogers joined the Chicago-based publishing company this past June. She was hired as a consultant to assist with corporate strategy. Rogers achieved a level of infamy in December of last year when she took the fall for a couple trespassing at a state dinner hosted by the White House. She stepped down from her White House position in March.

Ebony and Jet are persevering during the recession; both publications underwent editorial and visual redesigns—Ebony in 2004 and Jet this year. But that doesn’t mean Johnson Publishing Co. has been without transition.