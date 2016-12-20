Long-Time Oracle Staffer Quits After CEO Praises Trump

This Oracle employee bails after executive supports Trump

A member of Oracle’s Cloud division took to LinkedIn to write his resignation from the company.

George A. Polisner wrote, “I must resign from this once great company,” in response to statements made by Safra A. Catz, an Oracle executive, at a meeting hosted by the president-elect with leaders from Silicon Valley at Trump Tower.

After meeting with Trump, Catz wrote in an emailed statement to The Washington Post, “I plan to tell the president-elect that we are with him and are here to help in any way we can,” after she was asked what she planned to tell Trump, during the meeting.

“If he can reform the tax code, reduce regulation, and negotiate better trade deals, the U.S. technology community will be stronger and more competitive than ever.”

According to The Washington Post, Catz is a Republican who has known Trump prior to the meeting. Catz has since been recruited to join Trump’s transition team.

That was enough for Polisner. He threw Catz’s words back at her, writing in his LinkedIn post, “I am not with President-elect Trump, and I am not here to help him in any way. In fact–when his policies border on the unconstitutional, the criminal and the morally unjust–I am here to oppose him in every possible and legal way.”

Polisner also created an online petition calling on Oracle to stand against Trump. In his petition he wrote: