Michael Eric Dyson Teaching Course on Jay-Z at Georgetown

A decade ago, on his album The Blueprint, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter posed the question “do you fools listen to music or just skim through?” The question was aimed at those who would write him off as just another superficial rapper obsessed with materialism. Ten years, a dozen Grammys, millions of records sold and a lyric book later, the genius and depth of Jay-Z’s rhymes are undisputed.

Going a step further to canonize the Marcy housing projects’ poet laureate, Georgetown University professor Michael Eric Dyson is teaching a course called “Sociology of Hip-Hop: Jay-Z.” The three-credit, fall-only course examines Jay-Z’s music and career and their social and cultural significance.

