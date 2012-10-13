Morgan Freeman Voices New Obama Ad, ‘Challenges’

In new ad, Morgan Freeman says “The last thing we should do is turn back now”

From The Huffington Post

The Obama campaign has just released a 30 second ad featuring the voice of actor Morgan Freeman.

In the ad called “Challenges,” Freeman says: “Every president inherits challenges…but the last thing we should do is turn back now.”

The ad goes on to emphasize the president’s accomplishments over the past four years. Freeman donated 1 million dollars to an Obama-affiliated super PAC earlier this year.

