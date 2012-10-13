Morgan Freeman Voices New Obama Ad, ‘Challenges’

The Obama campaign has just released a 30 second ad featuring the voice of actor Morgan Freeman.
In the ad called “Challenges,” Freeman says: “Every president inherits challenges…but the last thing we should do is turn back now.”
The ad goes on to emphasize the president’s accomplishments over the past four years. Freeman donated 1 million dollars to an Obama-affiliated super PAC earlier this year.
