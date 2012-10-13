Morgan Freeman Voices New Obama Ad, ‘Challenges’

In new ad, Morgan Freeman says “The last thing we should do is turn back now”

by     Posted: October 13, 2012

From The Huffington Post

The Obama campaign has just released a 30 second ad featuring the voice of actor Morgan Freeman.

In the ad called “Challenges,” Freeman says: “Every president inherits challenges…but the last thing we should do is turn back now.”

The ad goes on to emphasize the president’s accomplishments over the past four years. Freeman donated 1 million dollars to an Obama-affiliated super PAC earlier this year.

Read more at The Huffington Post.

 

﻿

One Response to Morgan Freeman Voices New Obama Ad, ‘Challenges’

  1. Pingback: Step into Dr. Doom’s, Um, Mark Zuckerberg’s Futuristic Home

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *