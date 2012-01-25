3

Obama’s State of the Union Address Details Agenda to ‘Bring Jobs Back’

State of Union offers clues to fixing the economy while beating the GOP

by     Posted: January 25, 2012

President Barack Obama addresses the nation in State of the Union (Image: File)

Speaking before a jam-packed congressional chamber and millions glued to the tube, President Obama boldly declared in his State of the Union address Tuesday night to use his leadership toward producing an economy “built to last.” His “blueprint” calls for, among other initiatives, a high-tech reboot of the nation’s manufacturing sector, tax code changes to reward firms that “would bring jobs back to your country” and a series of policies promoting financial equity for middle class and poor Americans.

In the speech, Obama took aim at financial institutions engaged in abusive lending practices and corporations and wealthy individuals not paying their fair share of taxes, focusing on “fairness…the defining issue of our time is how to keep that promise alive… We can either settle for a country where a shrinking number of people do very well, while a growing number of Americans barely get by. Or, we can restore an economy where everyone gets a fair shot.”

In the Republican rebuttal delivered by Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels he characterized the Obama Administration as “a divisive failure that has chosen class warfare and stifling big government over economic progress.” Even before the address, other GOP opponents—from House Speaker John Boehner to presidential contender Mitt Romney—jumped on this class warfare bandwagon.  The president counterd: “You can call this class warfare all you want. Most Americans would call that common sense.”

Watching from the press gallery, I was struck by the diffrence in Obama’s tenor from last year’s lofty “plan to win the future.” Though upbeat, his remarks melded forceful urgency, industrial innovation and economic populism. It also offered some clues on how he will frame his re-election campaign going forward, highlightinmg myriad economic achievements—rescuing the nation from another Great Depression, providing pay equity for women, resurrecting the auto industry (“Today, General Motors is back on top as the world’s No. 1 automaker…”), to name  just three—and touching on foreign policy accomplishments—taking out Osama bin Laden, ending the Iraq War—while making the argument that future prospects under a second term of Obama will prove far better than the GOP alternative.

The president prefers across-the-aisle collaboration to open warfare. But expect him to display more steel when it comes to dealing with the type of politcal antics that almost shut down the government last year and threatened to wreck the recovery. He asserted: “As long as I’m President, I will work with anyone in this chamber to build on this momentum. But I intend to fight obstruction with action, and I will oppose any effort to return the very same policies that brought on this economic crisis in the first place.”

So it’s clear he’ll continue to deploy his six-month-old “We can’t wait” strategy—a combination of using the presidential bully pulpit to pressure Congress to pass his legislative agenda as well as implementing select initiatives through executive action and enforcement powers.

In his remarks, he prodded  congressional Republicans to stop “a tax hike on 160 million working Americans while the recovery is still fragile… Let’s agree right here, right now: No side issues. No drama. Pass the payroll tax cut without delay.” Currently, the deal cut between Democrats and Republicans for a two-month extension of the payroll tax holiday in late December is set to expire shortly. And he also asked Congress to present him with tax reform legislation for companies that create domestic jobs as well as bills that bolster small business development and energy innovation. As for housing , “I’m sending this Congress a plan that gives every responsible homeowner a chance to save about $3,000 a year on their mortagage by refinancing at historically low interest rates.” And once again he proposed additional changes to the tax code—the so-called Buffett rule named after Warren Buffet, the second richest man in America—in which those earning more than $1 million a year would pay a minimum income tax rate of at least 30%. The GOP continues to reject the measure.

In terms of applying executive privilege, Obama said he will ask Attorney General Eric Holder Jr. to create a special division using federal prosecutors and state attorneys to investigate abusive lending. The president would also develop a beefed-up trade enforcement unit  to pursue unfair practices employed by foreign countries—most notably China. Moreover, he plans to sign an Executive Order next week “clearing away the red tape that slows down too many construction projects” but readily admitted Congress has to authorize funding  Obama did install his Consumer Finance Protection Bureau Chief through a recess appointment, however.

In talking with political observers today, one area that he failed to address with policy initiatives, however, is the alarming rate of poverty.

Despite the inevitable dogfights, Obama stated that Washington politicans will continue to get a black eye from the public if they don’t “learn from the service of our troops.” He opened and closed his address with references to the selflessness and honor displayed by our young men and women in uniform, and  specifically pointed to the Navy SEAL team that killed Bin laden by placing mission above individual differences.

Bridging that politial chasm, he stated, would result in a a nation that is truly built to last.

﻿ ﻿

  • You need to realise, this page visits the guts from the issue. Your clearness leaves me wanting to know considerably more. merely so you know, i’m going to instantly grab your feed to keep up currently along with your website. Sounding Out thanks is purely my little method of saying bravo for the wonderful resource. Accept my nicest wishes for the inflowing article.

  • I hardly comment, however i did some searching and wound up here Obama Stresses Job Creation in State of the Union-Black Enterprise. And I do have a few questions for you if it’s allright. Is it simply me or does it seem like a few of the responses appear as if they are left by brain dead people? 😛 And, if you are writing at other online social sites, I would like to keep up with anything new you have to post. Could you list of all of all your social sites like your Facebook page, twitter feed, or linkedin profile?

  • I do not leave a response, but I looked at a few of the responses here Obama Stresses Job Creation in State of the Union-Black Enterprise. I do have a couple of questions for you if you do not mind. Is it simply me or do some of these comments look as if they are coming from brain dead individuals? 😛 And, if you are writing on other places, I’d like to keep up with everything fresh you have to post. Would you list of all of your shared pages like your Facebook page, twitter feed, or linkedin profile?

    • personalized mms

      I do not even know how I ended up right here, but I assumed this publish used to be great. I do not recognize who you might be however definitely you are going to a well-known blogger for those who aren’t already. Cheers!

  • Hello.This article was really motivating, especially because I was investigating for thoughts on this matter last Monday.

    • Martin Wonk

      Thank dude, for the great article I did enjoyed reading it, I will be sure to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back from again. I want to encourage that you continue your great job.
      susu kolostrum

  • Thank you so much for providing individuals with remarkably remarkable possiblity to read from this site. It is usually so superb and also packed with fun for me and my office friends to search your site not less than three times a week to read through the new items you will have. Of course, I am also at all times motivated with the eye-popping thoughts you give. Certain 3 ideas in this article are rather the most efficient I’ve ever had.

  • Pretty portion of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to say that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing for your augment or even I success you access consistently quickly.

  • vitamin a cream

    Thanks for this informative article. I look forward to reading more from you in the future.

  • Laura Poniyem

    You’re so cool! I don’t think I’ve read anything like this before.
    thanks dudeomegasqua 😀

  • firming lotion

    Good day, fellow, im 100% agree with you!

  • pokrowiec na telefon

    Terrific paintings! That is the kind of info that are meant to be shared around the net. Disgrace on Google for no longer positioning this post upper! Come on over and visit my site . Thanks =)

  • אחסון אתרים

    You should be a part of a contest for one of the finest websites on the web. I most certainly will recommend this site!

  • Peter

    The president prefers across-the-aisle collaboration to open warfare. But expect him to display more steel when it comes to dealing with the type of politcal antics that almost shut down the government last year and threatened to wreck the recovery.

    Peter

  • My husband and i have been very excited Ervin managed to do his homework through your ideas he obtained when using the blog. It’s not at all simplistic to just possibly be releasing ideas which often people today have been selling. We realize we have the website owner to appreciate for this. All the illustrations you made, the easy web site menu, the relationships your site give support to instill – it is mostly wonderful, and it’s really letting our son in addition to the family understand the situation is interesting, and that’s really fundamental. Many thanks for all!

  • inspired minds

    You already know thus considerably with regards to this topic, produced me in my view consider it from a lot of various angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated unless it’s one thing to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. Always handle it up!

  • אחסון אתר

    Good post. I definitely appreciate this site. Keep it up!

  • Poetry

    Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favourite reason seemed to be at the net the simplest factor to bear in mind of. I say to you, I certainly get irked whilst people consider worries that they plainly don’t recognize about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the top as smartly as defined out the entire thing with no need side-effects , folks can take a signal. Will likely be again to get more. Thank you

  • my website

    I feel this is one of the so much significant information for me. And i’m glad studying your article. However wanna observation on few normal issues, The website taste is perfect, the articles is actually nice : D. Good task, cheers

  • Ronny Lahm
  • Great site on where to shred paper

    hello!,I really like your writing very much! proportion we keep up a correspondence extra approximately your article on AOL? I need a specialist on this house to unravel my problem. Maybe that is you! Looking forward to peer you.

  • one full week of backlinks

    Great beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a weblog site? The account helped me a appropriate deal. I were tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast provided brilliant transparent concept

  • Pingback: Google()

  • Pingback: BaoLong()

  • Pingback: barcode kaufen()

  • Pingback: Make Money Online()

  • Pingback: robert()

  • Pingback: easy murphy bed()

  • Pingback: gymshark()

  • Pingback: snuff bottles()

  • Pingback: jelly vibrator()

  • Pingback: sex toys cleaner()

  • Pingback: sex toy butterfly()

  • Pingback: adam & eve sex toys()

  • Pingback: surfboard rentals()

  • Pingback: RMUTT()

  • Pingback: coffee’s best kona()

  • Pingback: 100% pure kona()

  • Pingback: clínica de reabilitação()

  • Pingback: download tama tube()

  • Pingback: triple vibrator()

  • Pingback: free download for windows pc()

  • Pingback: sex foreplay()

  • Pingback: basement remodelers Atlanta()

  • Pingback: singapore online casino()

  • Pingback: Cotton Duvet Covers()

  • Pingback: Aagle needle valve()

  • Pingback: rampant vibrator()

  • Pingback: digital marketing agency()

  • Pingback: Venture Point Network()

  • Pingback: first time vibrator()

  • Pingback: bangal ka jadu()

  • Pingback: circles()

  • Pingback: Daily and Instant News Update()

  • Pingback: Hot Hot Hot Site()

  • Pingback: glass vibrators()

  • Pingback: click here()

  • Pingback: free download for windows pc()

  • Pingback: best couples toys()

  • Pingback: car wash()

  • Pingback: Bond back cleaning in Melbourne()

  • Pingback: label tudung()

  • Pingback: a&e g gasm plus()

  • Pingback: erection longer()

  • Pingback: Cheap bond back cleaning Melbourne()

  • Pingback: Redmond pest control service()

  • Pingback: vibrating butt plug()

  • Pingback: anal toy()

  • Pingback: anal butt plug()

  • Pingback: Surprise Candles()

  • Pingback: 9 inch dildo()

  • Pingback: wet wabbit()

  • Pingback: The latest sports news from the most popular sporting event()

  • Pingback: kala jadu()

  • Pingback: interior design Singapore()

  • Pingback: vibrating jelly dong()

  • Pingback: where to buy waterproof vibrator()

  • Pingback: g spot vibrator()

  • Pingback: Butterfly Kiss Toy()

  • Pingback: G-Spot Vibrator()

  • Pingback: Magic Wand Massager()

  • Pingback: Best Female Arousal Products()

  • Pingback: Dolphin Vibrator()

  • Pingback: Best Male Masturbator()

  • Pingback: Best Sex Lube()

  • Pingback: perfect blowjob()

  • Pingback: personal lubricant()

  • Pingback: penis extender()

  • Pingback: Carpet steam cleaning Melbourne()

  • Pingback: adam and eve sex toys()

  • Pingback: pc apps for windows 10()

  • Pingback: Sripatum university()

  • Pingback: free download for windows pc()

  • Pingback: pleasure kit()

  • Pingback: home page()

  • Pingback: divorce in PA()