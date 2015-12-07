[Op-Ed] The Problem With the ‘Stump for Trump’ Girls

By Hailey Wallace, Politics Producer
This weekend a comical video of two black women at a Donald Trump rally in North Carolina went viral. The two women, Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, are known as the “Stump for Trump Girls.” They first gained fame after publicly endorsing Trump in August, and they have now added a “little routine” to their to pro-Trump arsenal.
That “little routine” involves a rhyming chant about the infamous wall Trump would like to build on the border of the U.S. and Mexico.
That “little routine” is a disgrace.
Public opinion has already jumped on the “Stump for Trump Girls,” and they are being touted as proof that Trump enjoys some semblance of support among black women. And considering that in 2014 black women voted at a higher rate than any other group across race, gender, ethnicity and religion, Trump would do well to broadcast any instance of support he receives from this rapidly growing voter group.
However, using two black women who gleefully endorse a xenophobic man who supports gross violations of human rights as a fair representation of this group is dangerous and misguided.
There should be more of a focus on the black women supporting the candidates who do not advocate for young black teenagers to be put to death for crimes they did not commit, who don’t label our brown brothers and sisters as criminals because of where they were born, and who don’t insist that American citizens should be forced into tracking systems that are eerily reminiscent of the Holocaust.
Thanks to Symone Sanders, Mia Love, Kamala Harris, Deanna Bass, and the hundreds of other black women making waves in D.C., we know that the Stump for Trump Girls are not an accurate, absolute depiction of where black women stand in today’s political climate.
Instead of getting sidetracked in the circus of Trump, let’s celebrate the black women out there doing real work—on both sides of the aisle— to ensure a better America for us all.
I am just hearing about these women. Great commentary here. I am really interested in hearing about what these ladies feel about the major political issues right now. Im very curious. They have a right to support who they want but I sti would love to know why Trump fits the bill for them.
I agree. These two females have the right to support and vote for whomever they like.
However, I would love to hear from them regarding Trump’s racist comments about Blacks. His attack on Muslims and Religious Freedom.
I would love to hear from each of them. How they feel about him labeling Blacks lazy, criminals, and drug dealers. How they feel about him hating to see a black person counting his money.
So did the two” stump for trump” girls get high level positions in his cabinet,,,,no, they are nothing but a Stein Fetchit Act for 2016. They better hold on to those checks he gave them, because the lean years will be fast approaching for them both. Who in thier right mind would hire them in the privat sector and for what….Remwmber Lincoln Theodore Monroe Andrew Perry, aka Stepin’ Fetchit “white man’s negro.” So will be the history of “Diamond and Silk”