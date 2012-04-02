Recent Study Shows Cervical Cancer Is Harder to Clear in Black Women

We’re no more than two days into National Minority Health Month and already a grim report has surfaced.
New research presented Sunday shows that black women are at a higher risk of contracting and dying from cervical cancer than white women. In addition, the study revealed black women have a much harder time getting rid of HPV than their white counterparts, according to researchers at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. All 326 white and 113 black students were given Pap tests and HPV exams every six months throughout their years in school.
Until now, many doctors thought less access to screenings and follow-up health care were the reasons why there was such a racial disparity in surviving the disease. However, the study involving young college-age women suggests that the reason might be biological.
If additional research supporting this finding is revealed, it would make the HPV vaccine even more important for black women, said prevention specialist at the National Cancer Institute Worta McCaskill-Stevens. The vaccine is recommended for all girls starting at age 11.
The study was presented at an American Association for Cancer Research conference in Chicago.
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: 100% kona coffee()
Pingback: 100% pure kona()
Pingback: making money from home()
Pingback: dependência química()
Pingback: Pure Magnesium Supplement()
Pingback: Subaru()
Pingback: singapore email lists()
Pingback: home page()
Pingback: easy murphy bed()
Pingback: girnede satılık ev fiyatları()
Pingback: chinese antiquities()
Pingback: freddy jeans()
Pingback: email processing jobs()
Pingback: chinese antiquities()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toys shop()
Pingback: cheap cock rings()
Pingback: best sex toy cleaner()
Pingback: male sex toys()
Pingback: ride sex toys()
Pingback: luxury bullet sex toy()
Pingback: surfboard rentals newport beach()
Pingback: dvd專賣店()
Pingback: vibrating dildo()
Pingback: ean codes()
Pingback: RMUTT()
Pingback: coffee’s best kona()
Pingback: clínica de reabilitação()
Pingback: what emac()
Pingback: realistic vibrating dildo()
Pingback: adam and eve toys()
Pingback: nippl sex toys()
Pingback: app download for pc()
Pingback: basement finishing specialist in Atlanta()
Pingback: scr888()
Pingback: Wax Jars()
Pingback: Cotton Duvet Covers()
Pingback: Air To Water Cooled Glycol Chiller()
Pingback: rampant vibrator()
Pingback: website developers()
Pingback: Venture Point Network()
Pingback: jack rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: best butt plug()
Pingback: a&e true feel()
Pingback: I Love News Paper()
Pingback: Hot Hot Hot Site()
Pingback: glass sex toys()
Pingback: free download for windows pc()
Pingback: read more()
Pingback: how important is sex()
Pingback: undercarriage wash()
Pingback: label tudung()
Pingback: toys for couples()
Pingback: Recipes for the holidays()
Pingback: kent pest control service()
Pingback: vibrating butt plug()
Pingback: anal toy()
Pingback: dildo()
Pingback: Scented Candles,()
Pingback: rabbit adult toy()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toy shop()
Pingback: home cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: bandiera Italia()
Pingback: Top Sports Stories and Sports Headlines()
Pingback: interior design Singapore()
Pingback: best selling vibrator()
Pingback: what is the best luxury sex toys()
Pingback: Butterfly Sex Toy()
Pingback: Sex Cream()
Pingback: Realistic Vibrator()
Pingback: Sportsheets Bed Restraint()
Pingback: good head kit()
Pingback: male toys()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toy()
Pingback: Sripatum()
Pingback: app download for pc()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toys()
Pingback: apps for pc download()
Pingback: robert()
Pingback: construction equipment service()
Pingback: under the bed restraint system()
Pingback: http://mer99furniture.com()