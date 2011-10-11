In the News: Supreme Court Decides Mumia Abu-Jamal Can Get New Sentence;NBA Cancels First Two Weeks and More

A few noteworthy headlines around the Web

Supreme Court Decides Mumia Abu-Jamal Can Get New Sentence

The U.S. Supreme Court declined an appeal from the Philadelphia district attorney’s office to review the racially charged case for convicted cop killer Mumia-Abu-Jamal Tuesday. A new jury will decide whether the former Black Panther should be resentenced to death or life in prison.

Abu-Jamal has spent nearly 30 years on death row after his 1982 conviction for killing white officer Daniel Faulkner.

The case will return to Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas for sentencing.

Read more at The Root…

NBA Cancels First Two Weeks of Regular Season

After weeks of speculation, NBA Commissioner David Stern confirmed what sports fans have feared: the regular-season has been postponed. Stern announced the cancellation of the first two weeks of the season. The announcement comes after the league and its players’ debated for more than seven hours Monday and still were unable to reach an agreement.

The cancellation of games is scheduled through Nov. 14.

Read more at The Washington Post…

Pre-Orders of iPhone 4S Break Record

The iPhone 4S is already in a league of its own, with Apple’s first-day pre-order numbers exceeding 1 million. It breaks the record set by last year’s model.

Read more at the New York Times…