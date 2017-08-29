Vetted Organizations and Charities You Can Donate To Help the Victims of Hurricane Harvey

The rains continue to devastate southeast Texas. The images and video from cities and towns battered by Hurricane Harvey are heartbreaking—families separated; the elderly waiting for hours in waist-deep water; the panic of people as the water level rises.
It’s easy to feel helpless when outside of the area watching a national disaster unfold from a computer or TV screen. However, there are ways to help. Here is a listing of credible charities and organization that are accepting donations ranging from money to diapers.
This list will continue to get updated:
Greater Houston Community Foundation Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund
Ways to donate:
Online Credit Card Donations: Visit www.ghcf.org. Online credit card donations will be assessed a small fee, typically 3%, by the credit card companies. Donors have the option of increasing their credit card donations to cover this fee.
Checks/Money Orders: Mail to Greater Houston Community Foundation, 5120 Woodway Drive, Suite 6000, Houston, TX 77056.
Transfer Cash by Wire:
Wire To: JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.
Houston, TX
ABA # 021000021
For credit to: Greater Houston Community Foundation
A/C#: 849170287
Text to donate using HARVEY2017 to 91999 without a fee.
Other Donation Options (Via The Texas Monthly):
Global Giving
A crowdsourced fundraising effort to “provide relief to survivors in the form of emergency supplies like food, water, and medicine in addition to longer-term recovery assistance.” www.globalgiving.org/projects/hurricane-harvey-relief-fund
The Red Cross
www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey?scode=RSG00000E017&utm_campaign=Harvey&gclid=Cj0KCQjwoZTNBRCWARIsAOMZHmEEHWqMzXKcOQk9WroOqBQBhgcEgEl6Oqpn-SfdjD6iN0qUCDGb3EsaAilGEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds&dclid=CLnroO2a_dUCFc8ENwodKw4MwA
The Texas Diaper Bank
San Antonio charity looking for diaper donations and funds. https://texasdiaperbank.networkforgood.com/projects/33717-change-a-life
Driscoll Children’s Hospital
Accepting money donations as well as blood donations. https://co.clickandpledge.com/advanced/default.aspx?wid=45664
Portlight
Focused on people with disabilities affected by Harvey.
DirectRelief
Providing prescription medication and medical supplies.
The Way Home
Accepting financial donations to help homeless victims. www.thewayhomehouston.org/partners/
The SPCA of Texas
Accepting financial donation to help care for displaced pets. www.spca.org/news_hurricane-harvey
If you are in the vicinity of the flooding, be sure to check out the full list (www.texasmonthly.com/the-daily-post/ways-can-help-people-hurricane-harvey) at The Texas Monthly for food banks and other charities accepting in-kind donations.
