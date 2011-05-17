2011 B.E. Small Business Award Nominees

Our finalists exceed expectations and seize opportunity to take home top honors at this year's Entrepreneurs Conference

Able to withstand the recession, and then thrive during the recovery, the entrepreneurial spirit goes unmatched. Honing a seemingly innate passion for advancement, innovation, and serving the global marketplace, small business owners still stand as the backbone of the U.S. economy.

The annual Black Enterprise Small Business Awards recognize those entrepreneurs who have not only emerged as solid enterprises, but also are agile enough to stay well ahead of the curve in their respective industries. The winners of the 2011 Small Business Awards will be announced at the Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Conference + Expo hosted by Nationwide, May 22-25 in Atlanta.

From teens to tech and from next to now, check out this year’s 12 outstanding finalists: