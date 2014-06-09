5 Home-Based Business Ideas

It doesn’t matter if you’re hoping to kick-start a full-time business out of your home or you are simply looking to bring in some extra income with a side hustle. Starting a home-based business is a great way to do this. In fact, 52% of U.S. companies operate as home businesses, according the U.S. Small Business Administration.
What types of businesses can grow and thrive in the home environment? Here are just a few home based business ideas from the SBA that you can consider:
Become a Virtual Assistant
Virtual assistants (VAs) provide a wide variety of “virtual” services to other businesses including administrative, marketing and technical support from a home office. My local window cleaner, for example, uses a VA to answer his calls and manage his calendar while he’s busy on site. VAs are growing in popularity, too, as firms look to cut costs and outsource administrative functions. If you are organized and have an administrative background, this might be for you. Start with your own connections or take advantage of the services of a VA organization or association who can help you get started and connect you with clients.
Start a Creative Business
Whether it’s making gift baskets or offering interior design consultation services, if you have a creative streak and the room to store and create, then why not consider making money out of your talents? Get to know the market and do some planning to identify an untapped niche. SBA has several tools that can help including the Build your Business Plan tool and SizeUp a market and business analysis tool that lets you benchmark your business against competitors, map your customers, competitors and suppliers, and locate the best places to advertise.
Start a Home-Based Bakery or Food Business
Food production from a home is a heavily regulated but viable business for bakers and culinary lovers. Before you start a home-based food business you will need to understand the rules and regulations that govern the production of food for public consumption in an at-home environment. Check out your state’s requirements for commercial kitchen space and fees for business licenses and food handler’s certifications. If you do need a separate commercial kitchen, check with your church, local community centers, and restaurants about letting you to rent space hourly or daily.
Child Day Care
Home childcare businesses offer a potentially lucrative and long-lasting business opportunity. A home environment is often appealing to parents and once their kids are settled (and assuming you are doing a great job), then it’s likely you’ll have that business until they are old enough not to need care. Of course, this is another regulated business and you’ll need to ensure you comply with state and local regulations that govern issues such as the provision of meals, minimum space requirements per child, and the number of licensed care workers per child.
Start an Online Marketplace
If you have clutter that you want to get rid of and like the idea of selling products to an established worldwide network of consumers, consider starting a business on eBay, Etsy or Amazon. You can source products to sell from charity shops. If you want to get a bit more sophisticated, then consider buying wholesale or adopting a drop-shipping model. The goal is to find products that are in high-demand and not readily available from other sources. On your next shopping trip, check out which items retailers are promoting. Browse various e-commerce sites to see which products they’re featuring and have the most positive customer reviews.
Pingback: 5 Home-Based Business Ideas | The Last Point()
Pingback: 5 of the Most Popular Home-Based Business Ideas - MaseTV- Real NOT Ratchet Urban Entertainment News()
Pingback: Stop Sabotaging Your Business Relationships()
Pingback: CEO Krystal Conner: Business Lessons From My Father()
Pingback: 5 Must-Read Business Blogs()
Pingback: 9 Branding Techniques For Your Small Business | Business Enterprise()
Pingback: Black Business Ideas | Franchise markets()
Pingback: Enterprise Business Ideas | Start Franchising()
Pingback: Black Business Ideas | The Franchise Marketplace()
Pingback: Black Business Ideas | Make money in franchise()
Pingback: Black Enterprise Small Business Ideas | Locate your franchise()
Pingback: Black Business Ideas | Local Franchise Ideas()
Pingback: Enterprise Business Ideas | New Franchise Reviews()
Pingback: Krystal Franchise Fees | Franchise for Cash()
Pingback: $5 Home Based Business | Local Franchise Ideas()
Pingback: African American Small Business Ideas | Franchise for Cash()
Pingback: 5 Home Based Franchise Ideas | Top Franchise Options()
Pingback: Black Enterprise Small Business Ideas | Franchising all over the world()
Pingback: Millionaire Mom of 6 Talks Birthing Business Breakthroughs()
Pingback: » Millionaire Mom of 6 Talks Birthing Business Breakthroughs()
Pingback: Millionaire Mom of 6 Talks Birthing Business Breakthroughs | Blackpride.in()
Pingback: Millionaire Mom of 6 Talks Birthing Business Breakthroughs | The Black Wall Street()
Pingback: Millionaire Mom of 6 Talks Birthing Business Breakthroughs | OFF THE BLOCK NEWS()
Pingback: Millionaire Mom of 6 Talks Birthing Business Breakthroughs | Urban Unity Post()
Pingback: Millionaire Mom of 6 Talks Birthing Business Breakthroughs | CE Marketing & Promotions()
Pingback: Small Business Enterprise Ideas | trends - how to franchise ideas()
Pingback: Homebased Jobs And Business Ideas | big dollar franchises()
Pingback: Home Based Business Ideas For Couples | The Franchise Kings()
Pingback: Business Ideas For Black | super franchise offers()
Pingback: Business Ideas For Black | shop - smb franchise offers()
Pingback: 9 Branding Techniques for Your Small Business | TweakMyContent()
Pingback: Homebased Jobs And Homebased Business Ideas | simple franchise ideas()
Pingback: Enterprise Business Ideas | boutique - hotel franchises()
Pingback: Black Enterprise Small Business Ideas | ideas - how to franchise ideas()
Pingback: Millionaire Mom of 6 Talks Birthing Business Breakthroughs » News, information and resources for residents of Central Seattle - Garfield, Squire Park, Judkins, Judkins Rejected and Jackson Place, the cultural hubs of the African and African-American Di()
Pingback: Home Based Accounting Business Ideas | Rates for CPA Services for SMB()
Pingback: 9 Branding Techniques for Your Small Business | TweakMyContent()
Pingback: #health #med #jobs Flexible, Portable, Online Home Based Business: QLD-Sunshine Coast, Are you sick and tired… https://t.co/TxSGPyfRtU | Travel Plan()
Pingback: Home-Based Business Opportunities – Entrepreneurs | Travel Plan()
Pingback: Home Based Jobs Business Ideas – Yes No Ok()
Pingback: Home Based Business Selling Makeup – Yes No Ok()
Pingback: Home Based Business Ideas Pune – Yes No Ok()
Pingback: Small Home Based Business Ideas In Kolkata – Yes No Ok()
Pingback: Earn Extra Money On The Side As A Mystery Shopper()
Pingback: How You Can Earn Extra Money On The Side As An Undercover Shopper | Blackpride.in()
Pingback: How You Can Earn Extra Money On The Side As An Undercover Shopper – All Black Owned()
Pingback: How You Can Earn Extra Money On The Side As An Undercover Shopper | PolitiCLEAR()
Pingback: HueWire is your site source for all things multi cultural()
Pingback: How You Can Earn Extra Money On The Side As An Undercover Shopper | CE Marketing & Promotions()
Pingback: How You Can Earn Extra Money On The Side As An Undercover Shopper | OFF THE BLOCK NEWS()
Pingback: How You Can Earn Extra Money On The Side As An Undercover Shopper – Black GDP()
Pingback: Black Entrepreneurship in 2017 | 11ahleven.com()
Pingback: Black Enterprise’s Ultimate Guide for Small Business (2017) | U.S. Senior Citizen()
Pingback: Black Enterprise’s Ultimate Guide for Small Business (2017) - Synergy Capital()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: Black Enterprise’s Ultimate Guide for Small Business (2017) | CE Marketing & Promotions()
Pingback: 100% kona coffee()
Pingback: 100% kona coffee()
Pingback: everyday deals()
Pingback: sex toy review()
Pingback: earn money online()
Pingback: Double Dildo()
Pingback: Beijing Motor()
Pingback: robert()
Pingback: Internet Marketing()
Pingback: lefkoşa kirakık ev fiyatları()
Pingback: foldable wall bed()
Pingback: nebbia()
Pingback: Nazaar()
Pingback: old postcards()
Pingback: old postcards()
Pingback: careers that work from home()
Pingback: lucid vibrator()
Pingback: butterfly sex toys()
Pingback: adam eve toys()
Pingback: cheap surfboards()
Pingback: ean code()
Pingback: Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi()
Pingback: buy 100% kona()
Pingback: tratamento Alcoolismo()
Pingback: download music video()
Pingback: cloudy life blog()
Pingback: sex dildo()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toy()
Pingback: realistic vibrating dildo()
Pingback: triple rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: free download for windows pc()
Pingback: foreplay()
Pingback: atlanta basement remodeling()
Pingback: Egyptian cotton duvet cover()
Pingback: Bespoke Gift Packaging()
Pingback: website design()
Pingback: Venture Point Network()
Pingback: vibrator for beginners()
Pingback: bangal ka jadu()
Pingback: tra()
Pingback: lifelike dildo()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: Quick News Updates()
Pingback: glass luxury vibe()
Pingback: games for pc download()
Pingback: sex toys for couples()
Pingback: sexual dating()
Pingback: end of lease cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: label besi()
Pingback: best couples toys()
Pingback: womens vibrators()
Pingback: Easy recipes for vegetarians()
Pingback: rental cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: gay toys()
Pingback: gay sex toys()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: ravings by rae()
Pingback: 9 inch dildo()
Pingback: Ring Candles()
Pingback: wet wabbit()
Pingback: bandiere()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: interior design Singapore()
Pingback: wild rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: classic vibrator()
Pingback: luxe vibe()
Pingback: Wand Massager()
Pingback: Best Vibrator()
Pingback: Norman Deason()
Pingback: Orgasm Cream()
Pingback: Dolphin Vibrator()
Pingback: Super Head Honcho Masturbator()
Pingback: Sportsheets Bed Restraint()
Pingback: best oral sex()
Pingback: Best Lube()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toy shop()
Pingback: best seller penis sleeve()
Pingback: Bond back cleaning in Melbourne()
Pingback: www.spu.ac.th()
Pingback: apps for pc download()
Pingback: adult sex novelty()
Pingback: web site()
Pingback: Pennsylvania divorce forms()
Pingback: bondage sex()
Pingback: free download for windows pc()