5 Reasons Every Student Should Launch a Startup Business While in College

I know it’s cliché but I’m telling you the truth: Time flies. It seems like just yesterday that I was in college; yet that was 10 long years ago. I wish someone had given me a proper perspective and sound strategies on personal finances and entrepreneurial success when I was a student. I tinkered around with business then, but I didn’t really get it.
If my friends were reading this, they would laugh at my perspective. They call me an “overachiever,” and they’ve been waiting for years on the announcement that I’ve been appointed CEO of a Fortune 500 company or have put together a planning committee for my presidential campaign.
Ha, though I am glad to have such favor, the the truth is I have bumped my head and learned from mistakes quite a bit as I’ve pushed forward to achieve what I have so far. By grace, perseverance, resilience, focus and personal development, I’m going strong.
While bumping your head may simply be a part of the growing process as an entrepreneur, doing it early on and learning from your mistakes is one of the smartest moves today’s college students can make. I’m not saying that you need to make a career of entrepreneurship per sé when you head back to school, but I believe you certainly need to experience it—and you can do that on your campus while the risks are extremely low and the rewards can be high. (See 25 savvy startups you can start for $200 or less here.)
Here’s what I wish someone had shared with me plainly and clearly about money and business when I was in college:
