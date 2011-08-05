“Everything that you need to make your business successful, everything you need to empower yourself, everything you need to grow and be all that you want to be is already in your neighborhood,” filmmaker and Atlanta-based entrepreneur Tyler Perry advised a packed house at the Woodruff Arts Center’s Rich Theatre during his keynote address at the Atlanta Urban Entrepreneurship Forum on July 29.
The event, which included a live pitch contest worth $10,000 from 100 Urban Entrepreneurs for three lucky startups, was part of an ongoing national series being presented by the White Office Business Council and the White House Office of Public Engagement to jumpstart entrepreneurship across the nation, especially among African Americans. Michael Blake, Associate Director for the White House Office of Public Engagement and Deputy Associate Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, has been at the forefront of the initiative.
In a press conference with Perry and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed following Perry’s address, Blake spoke to the vital importance of entrepreneurship to the African American community by emphasizing the importance of entrepreneurship to the nation as a whole.
“The numbers don’t lie,” he stressed. “Two-thirds of businesses are small businesses in this country. More than half the jobs are coming from small businesses. Eighty-four percent of the population now is in urban America so the only way that we are going to be able to accelerate and grow as a country is by urban entrepreneurs being successful, and the only way we can help it be successful is by providing access to resources and access to capital,” he said, underscoring the significance of the Atlanta effort and others.
Earlier, as Hollywood’s multi-million dollar man addressed the crowd as “Tyler Perry, the urban entrepreneur,” he tagged Atlanta as a key place for other entrepreneurs to realize their dreams. When Perry left his native New Orleans to attend Freaknic years ago, he found more than a party. Awed by the many successful African Americans he encountered, Perry saw Atlanta was his “Promised Land,” and decided to join them. The rest, as we know, is history.
“Mr. Perry’s model is instructive beyond entertainment because what he did was dominated the space in his own community and then expanded that platform,” noted Mayor Kasim Reed in exclusive conversation with BlackEnterprise.com.
Reaching out to help.
mr. Tyler Perry is someone i love to meet he ,he gives me a inspiration
to for fill my dream and i know once I get my dream started I plan to save alot of lives ,create jobs , rebuild my community , teach my own to
trade in the streets for a better life and I will succeed . You see I dont know if it gods idea but Iam just doing what I beleive will work and
make our communities safe you see if people work they dont have time for
crime and death and destruction this the start and I believe in god it
will work please help me to save lives and funding to get it started ok.
I vincent Jackson C.E.O. of The Forgotten People Foundation Plus please
call me at 708-280-4496 I need help .
Hello Mayor Kasim Reed and Tyler Perry you are both well respected amongst the black community and worldwide. I am building my business as well as my brand and I am trying to gain access to any events that are held for small black businesses here in Atlanta. I am all about growth and development amongst my community, I respect all that you both have and are doing for the community. Is there any way I would be able to get more information on any events that are held for black business owners?
Thank you you again for all you do!