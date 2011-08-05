8 Responses to Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed Welcomes Tyler Perry and 100 Urban Entrepreneurs

  1. CS Doctor says:
    August 7, 2011 at 3:14 am

    Reaching out to help.

  2. VINCENT JACKSON says:
    August 11, 2011 at 1:46 am

    mr. Tyler Perry is someone i love to meet he ,he gives me a inspiration
    to for fill my dream and i know once I get my dream started I plan to save alot of lives ,create jobs , rebuild my community , teach my own to
    trade in the streets for a better life and I will succeed . You see I dont know if it gods idea but Iam just doing what I beleive will work and
    make our communities safe you see if people work they dont have time for
    crime and death and destruction this the start and I believe in god it
    will work please help me to save lives and funding to get it started ok.
    I vincent Jackson C.E.O. of The Forgotten People Foundation Plus please
    call me at 708-280-4496 I need help .

  6. source says:
    May 27, 2012 at 2:49 pm

    I have got 1 suggestion for your web site. It seems like there are a handful of cascading stylesheet issues when launching a number of webpages in google chrome and safari. It is running okay in internet explorer. Possibly you can double check that.

  8. Allen S Draughn says:
    January 12, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Hello Mayor Kasim Reed and Tyler Perry you are both well respected amongst the black community and worldwide. I am building my business as well as my brand and I am trying to gain access to any events that are held for small black businesses here in Atlanta. I am all about growth and development amongst my community, I respect all that you both have and are doing for the community. Is there any way I would be able to get more information on any events that are held for black business owners?
    Thank you you again for all you do!

