6 Black-Owned Natural Beauty Brands You Should Know

These entrepreneurs of color lead brands that are changing the game

With the recent news about L’Oreal USA acquiring natural hair care line, Carol’s Daughter, entrepreneur Lisa Price has received mixed reviews in regards to her latest business move.

The CEO who started her business 21 years ago in her New York City apartment was congratulated by some and referred to as a “sell out” by others who announced their refusal to support a brand that’s no longer black owned. But whatever your take is on Price’s latest power move, we’ve rounded up a list of six other black owned beauty brands that you should keep on your radar when looking for the next best hair and skin care product.

Check them out on the next page…