Book Publisher Karen Hunter Talks Launching Digital Publishing Company

Author and former journalist expands literary brand into Web world

For everyone who got a dose of Why Black Men Love White Women by Rajen Persaud, Confessions of a Video Vixen by Karrine Steffans and Mama Dearest by E. Lynn Harris, here’s the woman behind those hot titles and now, the first digital book publishing venture.

An author and a Pulitzer Prize-winning former journalist, Karen Hunter has been on a successful streak in her publishing career. She has co-authored J.L. King’s On the Down Low and books by Al Sharpton, Donda West and Mason Betha. In 2007, she teamed with Simon & Schuster to launch Karen Hunter Publishing, an S&S imprint focused mostly on popular nonfiction aimed at the market for African-American titles. In January of this year, the New Jersey native launched First One Publishing, a completely digital book publishing company focused on releasing fiction and nonfiction books by veteran and emerging authors.

