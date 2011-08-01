BOOTSTRAPPING 2.0

Sure, your website is up and running; you have accounts set up on the major social networks such as Facebook and Twitter, among others. But in the age of increased mobile searching, greater emphasis on Google ranking and social media, merely being present is not enough. “If people can’t find you, you don’t exist,” says Mario Armstrong, a Baltimore-based tech advocate and founder of SmallBizGoMobile.com.
Optimizing your digital strategy to drive functionality, underscore business objectives, and ultimately produce sales or brand awareness is crucial in an online space filled with noise.
Google is the No. 1 place U.S. consumers look online for information about local businesses, according to a study by Harris Interactive Inc., a New York City-based custom market research firm. With more consumers turning toward the online space to find local companies, your strategy is imperative. But it can also become costly. On the next few pages, Black Enterprise compiles a list of low- fee and no-fee tools to help small business owners strengthen online visibility.
(Continued on next page)
Pingback: Around the Web: Search Engine Optimization « pixeloffice()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: buy 100% kona()
Pingback: coffee, 100% kona()
Pingback: tratamento de drogas()
Pingback: tama tube()
Pingback: honey usa()
Pingback: Home Goods()
Pingback: 9 inch dong()
Pingback: best vibrating dildo()
Pingback: female vibrator()
Pingback: realistic vibrating dildo()
Pingback: rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: pc games for windows xp()
Pingback: nipples()
Pingback: refinish basement Atlanta()
Pingback: rollex 11 casino bet()
Pingback: plastic jars()
Pingback: Outdoor Rental LED Display Manufacturer()
Pingback: Venture Point Network()
Pingback: rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: first time vibrator()
Pingback: bangal ka jadu()
Pingback: circles()
Pingback: dildo()
Pingback: Daily and Instant News Update()
Pingback: Hot Hot Hot Site()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toys()
Pingback: free download for pc windows()
Pingback: realistic dildos()
Pingback: air freshener()
Pingback: china brush cutter parts()
Pingback: label tudung()
Pingback: g spot()
Pingback: Delicious recipes for every season of the year()
Pingback: Bond cleaning services()
Pingback: first butt plug()
Pingback: inflatable butt pug()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: Butterfly Kiss Vibrator()
Pingback: Fragrant Jewels()
Pingback: dildo()
Pingback: rabbit adult toy()
Pingback: bandiera Italia()
Pingback: Bond cleaning services()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: The latest sports news from the most popular sporting event()
Pingback: adult sex toy()
Pingback: Adam and Eve Butterfly Kiss()
Pingback: Magic Massager Deluxe()
Pingback: Magic Wand Original()
Pingback: Best Masturbator()
Pingback: Best Lubricant()
Pingback: good head kit()
Pingback: penis sleeve()
Pingback: Carpet steam cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: www.spu.ac.th()
Pingback: stay hard longer()
Pingback: pc games apps for laptop()
Pingback: apps for pc download()
Pingback: feather sex toy()
Pingback: web site()
Pingback: construction equipment service()
Pingback: pc games download for windows 10()