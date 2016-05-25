Day in the Life: Meet Podcast Host Brittany Luse of Gimlet Media

This series is a part of the Jopwell/Black Enterprise partnership aimed at featuring talented millennials in exciting jobs

(Image: Brittany Luse)

This article originally appeared on The Well, Jopwell’s editorial hub.

Brittany Luse

host and producer, Gimlet Media

Brooklyn, NY

Twitter: @bmluse

5:30am: I’m up early editing an upcoming episode of For Colored Nerds, the independent podcast that my best friend Eric and I launched from his apartment a few years ago. We didn’t have any experience with podcasts – we just realized we were having all of these fun conversations on our own and wanted to see if other people might enjoy our random musings. This week it’s my turn to edit our latest recording. We use an audio editing software called Pro Tools, and I start by listening to and categorizing the raw tape, then cutting for flow, then refining it for clarity and style.

8:30am: My usual alarm goes off. On a non-editing day, this would mean it’s time to get up. I fully acknowledge my luxurious wakeup time. Despite being a morning person, I mostly just check my email and social media for 40 minutes using my one open eyeball before finally rolling out of bed to shower and run out with sneakers and wet hair.

9:30am: Hop on the train to work. While I sometimes use the ride to listen to podcasts, like The Read from Kid Fury and Crissle, I actually prefer to ease into my day with a strong Spotify playlist. I’ve recently been favoring gospel. Today it’s Tamela Mann’s “Take Me to the King.”

10:00am-ish: Arrive at the office. The Gimlet team has been growing a lot – we were around 40 people last I checked. Our new headquarters is what you imagine when you think of a Brooklyn startup: The industrial vibe with high ceilings, exposed brick, and mostly open seating spread between two floors with four small recording studios and a couple of couches. I eat a quick bite at my desk and then check in with Sarah, Rose, and Annie-Rose, the fantastic producers and editor that make up the Sampler team, along with our intern, Kate. I put on my Sony Professional Studio Monitor headphones, which I wear pretty much all day. They make everything sound better.

10:30am: Time to crank. Making an episode from start-to-finish is a collaborative process, especially since a big part of Sampler is finding portions of other podcasts to play to our guests when we interview them. Once we’ve nailed down a topic, we pick guests and try to book them. Then it’s all about anticipating the flow of the conversation. Right now, I’m listening back to an interview I did with my roommate, Imon. She actually hates podcasts and refuses to listen to them. So, we had her on the show and played clips that we thought would make her happy. The clip she ended up liking the most was from an episode of On Being where the host interviewed Nikki Giovanni, a poet and professor, who made a provocative point connecting the Mid-Atlantic slave trade to space travel. Spoiler alert: Since appearing on Sampler, Imon has begun listening to Gretchen Rubin’s Happier podcast.

1:30pm: Lunchtime (a.k.a. the beginning of my “stop and eat so your brain can continue to function” hour). Since I’m not in a recording session today, I step out for food. I give my parents a call while walking. Talking to them always puts me in good spirits. I pop into the nearby Whole Foods and grab some butternut squash soup. I’m a big fan of it, although the recipe they have online is a lie. I think Whole Foods corporate hates me because I tweet about this so often.