Don’t Miss Your Chance to Network With Intelligent Performers

If you are a mogul in the making or talented business professional looking to take your game to the next level, here’s a power-networking opportunity you don’t want to miss. Black Enterprise and Porsche have teamed up to create exclusive opportunities for ambitious entrepreneurs and professionals to gain valuable exposure and connections through the Black Enterprise Intelligent Performers Campaign. Intelligent Performers spotlights business leaders who have reached the peak of wealth, success and power by being innovative, passionate and unwilling to accept the status quo. The Intelligent Performers are being featured in Black Enterprise magazine and at BlackEnterprise.com, and promoted via traditional media and across social media sites including Twitter and Facebook.
Meet the Black Enterprise Intelligent Performers.
A major feature of the Black Enterprise/Porsche partnership is the creation of opportunities for ambitious entrepreneurs and professionals to meet and network with the Intelligent Performers. Just submit a brief story about yourself or someone you know whom you view as an Intelligent Performer. The stories our editors deem to be the most aligned with their definition of an Intelligent Performer will be featured on BlackEnterprise.com. In addition, entrants will be eligible to win the following valuable opportunities to advance their business and professional objectives:
Grand Prize: One entrant will win an all-expense-paid trip to the Porsche Sport Driving School in Leeds, Alabama, where they will enjoy the Porsche high-performance driving course package and experience two days of networking at the Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa. The power-networking agenda, set for November 15-17, 2010, will also be attended by VIP guests such as entertainers Ne-Yo and D-Nice.
Among the Intelligent Performers confirmed for the event are BE 100s CEOs and leaders among Black Enterprise 100 Most Power Executives in Corporate America, including C.H. James Restaurant Holdings CEO Charles H. James III, Walmart Stores Division President Rosalind Brewer, The Peebles Corporation CEO R. Donahue Peebles and Xerox Corp. U.S Solutions President Kevin Warren.
Other Prizes: Two entrants will be selected for complimentary registrations to the 2011 Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Conference in Atlanta. The Entrepreneurs Conference is the nation’s largest annual gathering of entrepreneurs, with more than 1,000 established and aspiring business owners in attendance.
Four entrants will win power lunches with Black Enterprise Editor-in-Chief Derek Dingle and BlackEnterprise.com Editor-in-Chief Alfred Edmond Jr., a valuable chance to gain business insights and valuable professional advice from two of the nations leading business experts.
All entrants will be eligible to be profiled by BlackEnterprise.com, an invaluable opportunity to promote your business or raise your career profile.
ENTER NOW for an exclusive opportunity to network with the Intelligent Performers and be profiled by BlackEnterprise.com.
