Entrepreneurs, Slow Down! Your Life Could Depend on It

Four strategies entrepreneurs can implement into their daily lives to achieve a healthy work-life balance

I know we all live in a fast-paced society, and we are used to making power moves at every second. However, the reality is, this is not healthy! Yes, I said it—we risk our lives when we consistently run around without taking any time to fill our own cups back up. I’ve seen people work themselves to a state of exhaustion, and they can barely think when it’s time to take care of business. Not only is this not healthy, but this team-hustle behavior will put you at risk for sickness and disease.

I made a commitment to myself this year to slow it down. What does slowing down really look like? Most people think when you say, “Slow it down,” it means you lay on the couch all day and do nothing. That is so far from what I mean. Slowing it down means being intentional about your time, and not taking on more than you can handle.

I want to share powerful strategies to help you increase the time you have for yourself, without limiting your revenue or client value:

1. Get Rid of the Hustle-and-Bustle Mentality

I know it sounds good, and everyone else is jumping on their entrepreneurial hustle, it’s not wise to hustle 24/7. If your mindset is to hustle and work nonstop, ask yourself the question, “How long will this really last?” You must begin to see your life as so important, that you refuse limit yourself by getting limited rest.

The mentality of #TeamSleep is a time bomb waiting to explode. When you don’t get the proper rest, you set yourself up for increased in blood sugar, a negative impact on your heart, and an increased risk for cognitive mental issues.

2. You Can’t Do Everything

The reality is, you can’t do everything for your business. We all need help sometimes. It’s time to pass the plate to someone else and delegate.

This is where having a virtual assistant or intern to help you is vital. Yes, this costs money, but trying to do everything in your business will cause stress. The more stress you have in your life, the greater the risk for depression. I’ve learned, over the past couple of years, that I must have help in order to grow and reach my goals.

3. Learn to Say, “NO”

I remember the days of doing everything people would ask me to do at the cost of myself. I didn’t want to disappoint anyone, or let them down.

With experience, I’ve learned that you can’t please everyone. You must be comfortable and okay with saying, “I’m sorry, but I can’t do it.” Yes, we are in service to help others, but first, we must help ourselves.

4. Make Yourself a Priority

I know we wear a lot of hats, and sometimes, we put what we need ourselves on the back burner. If you don’t make yourself a priority, no one else will. How can you pour from an empty cup? If you don’t have the strength, vitality, and longevity, what good are you?

Your quality of life matters. Take time to go on vacation. Give yourself one day a week to do what you love. Give yourself permission to take a hiatus and do nothing for a day. Time is the one thing we cannot get back, so we must use it wisely. Everyone gets 24 hours in a day, but it’s up to you how you use it. Make it a priority to care for you first, and then you will be better equipped to help others.

This article was written by The BOSS Network Influencer, Priscilla Q. Williams.

Priscilla Q. Williams is a Registered Nurse, Global Nurse Educator, Speaker, Author and Certified Overflow Coach. She helps women see their brilliance and live the life they truly desire. Learn more about Priscilla via her website at www.priscillaqwilliams.com

Follow Priscilla on Twitter @p_williams1