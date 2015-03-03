How To Recruit And Retain Top Talent

Here are the 12 best strategies for keeping the best employees at your company

Image: ThinkStock

Human resources experts and hiring consultants agree that employers need to up their game when it comes to recruiting and retaining top talent. As the economy continues to improve, passive and active job seekers will have their pick of positions, according to Monster.com, and it will take a lot of effort from companies to hold onto the employees they need to grow.

[Related: Setting Financial Goals: Where to Begin Part 1]

BlackEnterprise.com wanted to hear what business owners should keep in mind when trying to recruit and retain top talent from members of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), an invite-only organization comprised of the world’s most promising young entrepreneurs. In partnership with Citi, YEC recently launched StartupCollective, a free virtual mentorship program that helps millions of entrepreneurs start and grow businesses. Here’s what the members had to say:

1. Leverage Your Company’s Strengths

No two companies are the same. If you want to recruit and retain top talent, then find people who have the skills you need, but are also passionate about the work you are doing. I always look for people who have the ‘fire in the belly’ for our technology or space. This often leads to employees who enjoy their work more and are more difficult for other companies to poach.

– Arian Radmand, CoachUp

2. Create a Company Culture Your Employees Can Be Proud Of

Giving your employees something to brag about to their families and friends will not only help you keep your current top performers, but also create a buzz and attract new talent to your brand. Creating an energetic and inviting company culture by putting your employees first will keep your top talent raving about you and your company.

– Phil Laboon, Eyeflow Internet Marketing

3. Cover All Bases

At EGFS, recruiting is a business development process. We cover all bases by reaching out to our network for referrals plus scouting top talent at competitors, universities and business incubators/accelerators. We retain talent by making sure all hires share our vision and passion, giving them independence — we operate in a virtual office environment — and trusting in their abilities.

– David Ehrenberg, Early Growth Financial Services

4. Create an Open and Honest Work Environment

Existing and potential employees will be motivated by a workplace that promotes honest and open communication. They will work harder knowing exactly what is expected of them and that they can talk to peers, managers and the executive team comfortably. Top talent will be attracted knowing that their opinions are valued and retained employees will feel comfortable and equal with others.

– Miles Jennings, Recruiter.com

5. Hire a Recruiting Agency

Recruiting is a time-intensive task and most business owners don’t have the time to screen applicants to find the right fit. Start with a great job description and a series of mini tests with specific questions designed to reveal skills and passions. Hand it all over to the agency and let them do the work of narrowing the selection down to three to five candidates for you to interview and choose from.

– Nicole Munoz, Start Ranking Now

Continue reading on the next page.