New iPad App Square Register Turns Tablet Into Cash Register

Mobile payment company Square released a new iPad app on Monday, which allows brick-and-mortar merchants to trade in their cash registers for iPads. The easy-to-manage app, which is compatible with iPads running on iOS 5, allows small businesses to set up a one-stop shop via their mobile device.
The app and plastic card reader, which plugs straight into the iPad headphone jack, allows customers to make both cash and credit card payments.
“I truly believe POS [point-of-sale-devices], as you know it today, is dead,” said Megan Quinn, director of products at the San Francisco-based company, according to USA Today. “This will bring Square to an entirely new, small-market audience (bricks-and-mortar stores).”
Small merchants can create a library of the items they sell, assign a photo and price to each item, as well as create a favorites page for popular products, according to Square. Also, users can see transaction details in real-time, view detailed analytics and keep track of sales. Sales reports and sensitive data don’t have to be accessible to all employees, merchants can regulate employee permissions as they see fit.
Customers who pay via credit can sign the receipt with their finger to validate the purchase. Merchants can text, email or print the customer’s receipt.
Watch the video below for more details:
Square Register from Square on Vimeo.
The app and card reader are both free, but Square charges merchants a rate of 2.75% for every American Express, Discover, MasterCard, or Visa transaction.
Square was founded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.
Pingback: SXSW 2012: New Financial Tools Set to Create a Cashless Society - Black Enterprise()
Pingback: SXSW 2012: New Financial Tools Set to Create a Cashless Society » JK Consulting Group, LLC()
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: http://www.motupatlugameshd.com()
Pingback: http://www.hamptonbaylightinghd.com()
Pingback: sex problem()
Pingback: whips for sale()
Pingback: Adam and Eve Sex Toys()
Pingback: Glass Dildos()
Pingback: pure kona()
Pingback: TensorFlow()
Pingback: best kona()
Pingback: bone graft()
Pingback: fishing reel repair()
Pingback: private()
Pingback: Happy Birthday Cousin()
Pingback: Happy birthday quotes()
Pingback: Buy Sex Toys()
Pingback: Buy Craft Beer Online()
Pingback: rehab clinic()
Pingback: clothing stores()
Pingback: women's health()
Pingback: buy jordans online()
Pingback: work at home jobs 2018()
Pingback: 100% pure kona()
Pingback: everyday deals business()
Pingback: kona 100%()
Pingback: Two Headed Dildo()
Pingback: work at home jobs 2018()
Pingback: GMC()
Pingback: email lists south africa()
Pingback: barcode kaufen()
Pingback: Make Money Online()
Pingback: foldable wall bed()
Pingback: black magic()
Pingback: trička()
Pingback: chinese antiquities()
Pingback: global online franchise scam()
Pingback: g spot()
Pingback: cheap cock rings()
Pingback: sex toy butterfly()
Pingback: discount sex toys()
Pingback: adam & eve sex toys()
Pingback: bullet sex toy()
Pingback: surfboard rentals()
Pingback: dvd專賣店()
Pingback: ean code()
Pingback: vibrating dong()
Pingback: buy 100% kona()
Pingback: coffee’s best kona()
Pingback: tratamento de drogas()
Pingback: download music video()
Pingback: cloudy life blog()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toy()
Pingback: female vibrator()
Pingback: vibrating dildo()
Pingback: triple rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: apps for pc download()
Pingback: foreplay sex toys()
Pingback: casino888()
Pingback: atlanta basement finishing()
Pingback: full cotton sheets()
Pingback: Thermoforming equipment()
Pingback: website design()
Pingback: Venture Point Network()
Pingback: rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: jack rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: bangal ka jadu()
Pingback: tra()
Pingback: adam and eve dildos()
Pingback: but plug review()
Pingback: Daily and Instant News Update()
Pingback: Taoist Real Sex Talk()
Pingback: air force uniform regulations 2015()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toys()
Pingback: realistic dildo()
Pingback: washing()
Pingback: end of lease clean Melbourne()
Pingback: Brush Cutter Recoil Starter()
Pingback: best couples toys()
Pingback: end of lease cleaning Melbourne reviews()
Pingback: The best international food recipes()
Pingback: sammamish exterminators()
Pingback: gay toys()
Pingback: best gay sex toys()
Pingback: inflatable butt pug()
Pingback: anal toy()
Pingback: ravingsbyrae()
Pingback: sex toys for beginner()
Pingback: Beads()
Pingback: g-spot stimulator()
Pingback: clitoral vibrator()
Pingback: best vacate cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: bandiera italiana()
Pingback: Get the latest news and information on sports and championship events()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: interior design Singapore()
Pingback: classic vibrator()
Pingback: silicone vibrator()
Pingback: Magic Wand Massager()
Pingback: Adam And Eve Vibrators()
Pingback: Best Female Arousal Products()
Pingback: Best Masturbator()
Pingback: Realistic Dildo()
Pingback: Bondage Toys()
Pingback: how to make your husband happy()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: vacate cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: Sripatum()
Pingback: how to last longer in bed()
Pingback: pc games free download for windows 10()
Pingback: bondage toys()
Pingback: home page()
Pingback: hydraulic cylinder repair()
Pingback: divorce in PA()
Pingback: sex costume ideas()
Pingback: pc games for windows 7()
Pingback: warming vibrators()