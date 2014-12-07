Oprah Winfrey Gives Support To Black Women Social Entrepreneurs

Here are six phenomenal women to receive a $25,000 Toyota award

by     Posted: December 7, 2014

Image: Instagram

Oprah’s “Live The Life You Want” Weekend recently wrapped after an eight city arena tour that kicked off this fall. To inspire people to create the life they want, the tour brought together the world’s best thought leaders, including pop icon Iyanla Vanzant, star of OWN’s hit series Iyanla Fix My Life. Other spiritual life coaches included Elizabeth Gilbert (author of Eat Pray Love), mind-body expert Deepak Chopra, and one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People, Pastor Rob Bell.

At each stop, Winfrey and Paralympic bronze medalist and ABC’s Dancing With The Stars finalist, Amy Purdy, shared the stage to surprise a local woman with the Toyota Standing O-Vation award. The award was a $25,000 gift on behalf of Toyota for the work these entrepreneurial women did in their community, in the face of adversity. The women chosen all have incredible stories and include founders of the popular movements Black Girls Run and Black Girls Code. Here are six African American women entrepreneurs that gained inspiration and finical support from Oprah’s “Live The Life You Want” tour.

