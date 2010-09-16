When it comes to Social Media, I’ve carved out my own little corners where I can post until my heart’s content (or until my brain can’t think of anything to type), and connect with people all over the world. As a business owner, its proven to be a successful way to reach out to others and pitch ideas, form collaborations and even find new contacts for my seminars and workshops. You’ll be amazed by the people you meet, and you’ll most likely find opportunities in places you never thought of.
One note of caution:Be careful what you put in writing. When you’re connected for business purposes, don’t say anything that you wouldn’t say to a prospective client or a business partner. Remember, you’re exposing your writing to thousands – even millions – of people who might take exception to interpersonal expressions, if they’re thinking about connecting with you to do business. Think before you post. Not sure where to start? Here’s where I hang out… (www.facebook.com/ChristyCurtis): Imagine all your friends, family members, and business contacts in one ridiculously huge room. That’s what Facebook is. It’s your own personal stage to talk about anything you like. (Remember that note of caution!) For business owners and entrepreneurs, this means grand opportunities for promotion, marketing, and shooting the breeze about topics in your industry. My company, Web Business Ownership, recently started a Facebook page for business owners and entrepreneurs to post their web sites and have discussions about web business topics. Hope to see you (and your web site) there!
