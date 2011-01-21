PHOTOS

Posted: January 21, 2011
  • Michelle Moragne-Morris

    Loved the article. It was great that you supplied business owners with free website tools. It seems so expensive and at times overwhelming to start a new business, but you broke it down in a practical way that everyone can follow!

  • This article is very important. Instilling the values of great business practices and preparation in the next generation of Black entrepreneurs. My favorite tip was the one about planning. Too often, we fail to plan and wonder why things are not going well. We all have to remember that planning is key to success.

    • This is a very good article for young people who need help with the planning and management aspects of a small enterprise. I would add one other important tip for young people.
      More often than not, many people quit or fail before this phase due to their inability to make the right choice in the selection of a product or service. The ability to identify the right business opportunity is the most important task for the new youth entrepreneur. Learning to assess your own skills as well as the goods and service needs in a community is an important entrepreneurial skill. In fact, for those of us who teach youth entrepreneurship, it is a life skill.
      George E. Waters, Jr.

  • Entrepreneurship is essential for youth development, as Vitamin C is vital for the body. However, without INNOVATION, we are transferring process and methods to perfect capitalism, without the protein that protect the body against germs. As a social entrepreneur, and self-proclaimed Digipreneur, I applaud the consistency Tina has endeavored to share her ministry with youth. I am confident her passion will help us all elevate the game by REDEFINING the marketplace we know will reflect tomorrow.

  • Tina: great insights and actionable tidbits for budding entrepreneurs! Entrepreneurship is a life skill and attitude that all young people should embrace….keep sharing!

  • My eight year old daughter Jamila Thompson is the president and creator of her own business-Rub A Dub Spa Parties For Kids Inc. located in Queens, New York. She’s been featured in various local newspapers. Her business is very successful, hosting over well over two hundred parties since opening just about two years ago. Now she has written a book called, “You Work It Girl; A Tween’s Guide To Beauty, Fashion and Other Cool Stuff. The purpose of the book is to teach girls between the ages of eight to twelve the importance embracing their own uniquess and cherish who they are. Visit http://www.rubadubparties.com.

  • Great article! The last tip hit home for me. I have been strengthening my relationship with God the last few months, and I am excited to put him first, let him take the wheel and see what life and entrepreneurship has for me.

  • Torneita Hardin

    I read an article in one of your older magazine on how to pattern an idea and what companies was some of the best one’s to deal with. I believe it was and 2007 or 2008 magazine, with a black lady on the cover. Can someone please email me that information. I have a pattern. Thank you very much.

  • Zahra

    I am a 20 year old entrepreneur that just created the site YTAAB.com the Water Hole for the Young Talented Ambitious and Black. A gold mine for young successors!

  • golf

    Hey There. I discovered your weblog the use of msn. This is a very smartly written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to learn extra of your useful info. Thank you for the post. I will definitely comeback.

