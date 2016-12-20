Farewell Facebook: Bärí A. Williams Joins StubHub

StubHub appoints Bärí A. Williams, Esq., as its new head of Business Operations, North America

Bärí A. Williams, Esq., Head of Business Operations – North America, Stubhub —Photo by Andrea Posadas

We first introduced Bärí A. Williams, Esq., to BlackEnterprise.com approximately a year ago, in the article Paving Your Road to Silicon Valley.

In an interview with Dr. Atira Charles, Bärí shared some of the many “hats” she transitions between daily as an attorney, wife, mother, daughter, community servant, a proponent of diversity, Regional Ambassador of BEtechThinkful, and a sports fanatic— yes, she is a fan of the Golden State Warriors. Her professional works as a rising talent in tech eventually led to her ability to make amazing strides at one of the big-three corporations in Silicon Valley: Facebook.

However, beginning Wednesday, December 21, 2016, the culmination of all of Bärí’s professional experience— developing the supplier diversity network, overseeing purchasing and procurement globally, and negotiation of Facebook’s internet.org contract for the solar powered airplane drone Aquila, to name a few—will propel her to a new position as head of Business Operations, North America, at StubHub, an eBay company.

In this role, Bärí will work directly with Stubhub’s President Scott Cutler, COO Joseph Asaro, and General Manager of North America Perkins Miller, assisting with day-to-day responsibilities, including product marketing strategy as well as mergers and acquisitions integration (M&A), which includes developing strategic partnerships with critical business partners to review, set, and execute budget requirements within the realm of managing costs after reviewing budgets.

Well, Dinah Washington was so accurate when she said, “What a difference a day made.” Although it wasn’t in “24 little hours,” #techies around the world were ecstatic to know that diversity in tech, especially in Silicon Valley , is occurring daily—and the difference is evident in Bärí’s professional ascension.

Learn more about Bärí A. Williams, Esq., on LinkedIn @bariawilliams.