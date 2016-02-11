Black History Month: Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Astrophysicist

29 days of modern black history makers

by     Posted: February 11, 2016

neil-degrasse-tysonNotable astrophysicist, cosmologist, and author Neil DeGrasse Tyson made history in 1996 as the first African American Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History.

﻿ ﻿