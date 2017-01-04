WednesdayWisdom With Charles Jenkins: Keep #Winning in 2017

The first Wednesday of 2017 is already off to a winning start! Watch our Facebook Live interview with Charles Jenkins and keep that positive momentum going

Five, four, three, two, one…HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!!

We’re already four days into 2017, and it’s the first Wednesday of the year—with only 51 more Wednesdays left until 2018. Okay, okay—I may be rushing toward 2018 too prematurely, but that is only because I love the winter holiday season.

Speaking of the holiday season, did you happen to catch the gift BLACK ENTERPRISE left for audiences on Facebook Live? BE‘s very own Nathaniel J. sat down with Pastor Charles Jenkins, who was kind enough to share some inspiring words of wisdom with viewers.

If you are not familiar with Charles Jenkins, he’s CEO of the independent label Inspired People, a pastor of Fellowship Chicago, and a Grammy and Stellar award-winning artist. His discography includes “My God is Awesome,” “Winning,” “Christmas Music,” and “War,” to name a few.

In case you missed it, check out our Facebook Live interview with Charles Jenkins, below:

Hope you have a happy 2017!