Most In-Demand Tech Skills for 2016

Dice.com has a report from the Robert Half Technology company of the most in-demand technology skills and certifications for 2016.
Over 2,000 chief information officers in the U.S. were surveyed for the report. The most in-demand technology skills, according to the survey results, are:
- ASP
- C#
- Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE)
- Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)
- CompTIA A+
- Java
- Microsoft SQL Server
- MySQL
- .NET
Of those surveyed, 61% said it was “challenging” to find tech professionals with the necessary skills, and 37% indicated that staying up-to-date with the latest technology was the “greatest source of pressure” on those who work in technology.
According to the Dice.com article, David Foote, chief analyst at Foote Partners L.L.C., also listed the highest paying technology certifications for the year. They are:
- GIAC Enterprise Defender (GCED): For enterprise-wide security.
- GIAC Certified Firewall Analyst (GCFW): For perimeter network security including firewalls, routers, and edge devices.
- EC-Council Certified Security Analyst (ECSA): An ethical hacker certification.
- Linux Professional Institute Certification (LPIC-Level 3): To become a certified Linux professional.
- EC-Council Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI): A computer forensics certification for working with law enforcement and other agencies and to investigate cyber crime.
- CompTIA Server+: A certification for deploying and maintaining an IT infrastructure.
- Microsoft Certified Professional Developer (all): Updated to the Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer certification, this certifies that an individual can build innovative solutions across multiple Microsoft technologies, both on-premises and in the cloud.
- PMI Program Management Professional (PgMP): An advanced program management certification.
- Certified Cyber Forensics Professional (CCFP): Indicates expertise in computer forensics techniques and procedures, standards of practice, and legal and ethical principles to assure accurate, complete, and reliable digital evidence admissible in a court of law.
- Certified Forensic Computer Examiner (CFCE): A certification indicating a mastery of core competencies in the field of computer/digital forensics.
- GIAC Secure Software Programmer-Java (GSSP-JAVA): This certification demonstrates mastery of the security knowledge and skills needed to deal with common programming errors that lead to most security problems.
- Six Sigma Master Black Belt and Black Belt: This certifies that the individual can deploy Six Sigma within an organization. Six Sigma is a set of techniques and tools for process improvement.
