Most In-Demand Tech Skills for 2016

Get to studying! Here are the most in-demand and highest paying technology skills and certification of 2016 from Dice.com and Robert Half Technology

(Image: iStock.com/BraunS)

Dice.com has a report from the Robert Half Technology company of the most in-demand technology skills and certifications for 2016.

Over 2,000 chief information officers in the U.S. were surveyed for the report. The most in-demand technology skills, according to the survey results, are:

ASP

C#

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE)

Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)

CompTIA A+

Java

Microsoft SQL Server

MySQL

.NET

Of those surveyed, 61% said it was “challenging” to find tech professionals with the necessary skills, and 37% indicated that staying up-to-date with the latest technology was the “greatest source of pressure” on those who work in technology.

According to the Dice.com article, David Foote, chief analyst at Foote Partners L.L.C., also listed the highest paying technology certifications for the year. They are: