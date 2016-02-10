Make Content, Get Paid With CEWEBITY

Platform offers a way to monetize original online content

Data shows that Instagram users post more than 200,000 photos per minute; YouTube gets 72 hours of new video uploaded per minute, and there are more than 200 million e-mail messages sent every minute. Everyday users are creating tons of new content—why not get paid for it? Now you can, with a new platform, CEWEBITY.

“In a world where tech companies make billions off of amazing user content they haven’t produced—likes for photos, blogs, and audio mean nothing once you log out—there is a clear problem and a constant struggle for people to monetize their original online [content],” says Jameson Bennett, CEWEBITY co-founder.

CEWEBITY is a free profit center fan page. Users create a profile, connect their PayPal account, and start posting their original content including photos, articles, and audio. They then can receive quarterly payments for “likes” and listens. CEWEBITY users can also set up digital storefronts to buy and sell merchandise.

For founders Bennett and Scott McKenzie, CEWEBITY is a way to encourage citizen journalism and help eradicate poverty by offering people a way to make residual income. The two even want to eventually offer users health and dental care insurance through the platform.

“Content has value. This platform will put pressure on other apps to pay users for their contributions. Our goal is to employ the world. With CEWEBITY, we rightfully pay users for the content they create and introduce everyday people to residual income. This definitely helps podcasters, comedians, artists, smartphone photographers, and bloggers monetize their brand,” says McKenzie.

The founders are committed to featuring unrestricted original content on the platform. The site has plagiarism checks and any unoriginal content is removed.

Launched in November 2015 at New York University’s Tech808 Conference, the iOS app will be completed in Spring 2016. The Web app is live and currently in beta.