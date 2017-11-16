Malcolm X’s Daughters Launching a New Malcolm X Clothing Site

Colin Kaepernick is in full support

The sisters, Qubilah Shabazz, Ilyasah Shabazz, Attallah Shabazz, Malikah Shabazz, Malaak Shabazz, and Gamilah Lumumba Shabazz have partnered with technology company Hingeto, to bring the apparel line to life.

Malcolm X’s Daughters L to R: Qubilah Shabazz, Gamilah Lumumba Shabazz Malaak Shabazz, Attallah Shabazz, Ilyasah Shabazz (Image: malcolmxlegacy.com)

“Honoring Malcolm X’s legacy via a clothing store is a dream and the most meaningful application of Hingeto’s system to date. We first met one of Malcolm’s daughters alongside Colin Kaepernick in a full-day meeting in New York,” said Leandrew Robinson, co-founder and CEO of Hingeto.

“It was clear Malcolm’s principles are as relevant today as ever. We all thought it was imperative to represent his message and today’s human rights movement as a brand that people can outfit themselves in daily,” said Robinson.

And as Robinson mentioned, Kaepernick is in full support, tweeting the line and helping to get the message out.

Kaepernick shows his support for Malcolm X Legacy (Image: Twitter)

Malcolm X’s 12 Principles

The collection will honor Malcolm X’s 12 principles.

UNITY

The world is dependent upon the ability to unite ideas, skills, organizations, and institutions for a better future.

HUMAN RIGHTS

Human rights are your God-given rights…rights that are recognized by all nations of this earth

SELF-SACRIFICE

The spirit of self-sacrifice is the dignity and glory of humanity, living forever

SPIRITUALITY

Taking the Spiritual Journey which leads to one’s highest potential and enlightenment

SELF-DETERMINATION

Striving for right to direct and control your lives, your history, and your future

EDUCATION

Using education as a tool with critical thinking that liberates minds and creates civil society

ECONOMIC INDEPENDENCE

Freeing oneself of economic slavery and building strong economics for self and community SELF DEFENSE Affirming your right and obligation to defend yourself in order to survive ANTI RACISM Resisting all forms of Racism and Discrimination that dehumanizes human life

CULTURAL PRIDE

Having a keen awareness and honor with your Culture and Ethnicity

RESTORATION

Restoring broken bonds with your people, heritage, and past

JUSTICE