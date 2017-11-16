Malcolm X’s Daughters Launching a New Malcolm X Clothing Site

Colin Kaepernick is in full support

by     Posted: November 16, 2017

The sisters, Qubilah ShabazzIlyasah ShabazzAttallah ShabazzMalikah ShabazzMalaak Shabazz, and Gamilah Lumumba Shabazz have partnered with technology company Hingeto, to bring the apparel line to life.

Malcolm X's Daughters L to R: Qubilah Shabazz, Gamilah Lumumba Shabazz Malaak Shabazz, Attallah Shabazz, Ilyasah Shabazz (Image: malcolmxlegacy.com)

 

“Honoring Malcolm X’s legacy via a clothing store is a dream and the most meaningful application of Hingeto’s system to date. We first met one of Malcolm’s daughters alongside Colin Kaepernick in a full-day meeting in New York,” said Leandrew Robinson, co-founder and CEO of Hingeto.

“It was clear Malcolm’s principles are as relevant today as ever. We all thought it was imperative to represent his message and today’s human rights movement as a brand that people can outfit themselves in daily,” said Robinson.

And as Robinson mentioned, Kaepernick is in full support, tweeting the line and helping to get the message out.

Kaepernick shows his support for Malcolm X Legacy (Image: Twitter)

 

Malcolm X’s 12 Principles

 

The collection will honor Malcolm X’s 12 principles.

UNITY

 

The world is dependent upon the ability to unite ideas, skills, organizations, and institutions for a better future.

 

HUMAN RIGHTS

 

Human rights are your God-given rights…rights that are recognized by all nations of this earth

SELF-SACRIFICE

 

The spirit of self-sacrifice is the dignity and glory of humanity, living forever

 

SPIRITUALITY

 

Taking the Spiritual Journey which leads to one’s highest potential and enlightenment

SELF-DETERMINATION

 

Striving for right to direct and control your lives, your history, and your future

EDUCATION

 

Using education as a tool with critical thinking that liberates minds and creates civil society

ECONOMIC INDEPENDENCE

 

Freeing oneself of economic slavery and building strong economics for self and community

SELF DEFENSE

 

Affirming your right and obligation to defend yourself in order to survive

ANTI RACISM

 

Resisting all forms of Racism and Discrimination that dehumanizes human life

CULTURAL PRIDE

 

Having a keen awareness and honor with your Culture and Ethnicity

RESTORATION

 

Restoring broken bonds with your people, heritage, and past

JUSTICE

 

To establish justice throughout the world

The new line can be found at Malcolm X Legacy.