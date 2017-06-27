Ray J Expands Raytroniks E-Bike Distribution

Custom electric scooter bikes now available at Neiman Marcus and more

(Raytroniks partners exclusively with Neiman Marcus Photo Credit: Prince Williams)

Expanding his entrepreneurial interests, Ray J recently launched a new digital business: Raytroniks Inc.—electric scooter bikes featuring the brand Scoot-E-Bike by Raytroniks.

The Scoot-E-Bike is a foldable, two-wheeled electric vehicle that sports features including Bluetooth connectivity for music, a wireless key lock, and the ability to charge your smartphone via USB port.

Raytroniks Inc. expanded its digital online business to retail stores located on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles and Hoboken, New Jersey.

The brand recently launched in the Atlanta market at the Neiman Marcus Atlanta Man Store. The Raytroniks x Neiman Marcus x MCM House event in the prestigious Neiman Marcus in Lennox Mall was a huge step forward in cementing the Raytroniks Scoot- E-Bike as a leader in the marketplace.

“We are proud and love the way things are going with our partnership with MCM and Neiman Marcus,” says Ray J. “We are in the forefront of bridging the gap with fashion and electric transportation.”

To celebrate its new partnership and collaboration with MCM, Scoot-E-Bike will be exclusively sold at Neiman Marcus.

Twana Brown, vice president, divisional merchandise manager of Men’s Sportswear, Shoes and Accessories for Neiman Marcus says, “We are happy to partner with Ray J and MCM to introduce this exclusive collaboration: Where fashion meets technology!!!”

According to the Raytroniks website, the 39-pound device can support a person weighing up to 264 pounds, travels 15.5 miles per hour, needs three to five hours to charge, and can travel 30 miles when fully charged.

His bicycle has been endorsed by Sean “Diddy” Combs, actor Terrance J, Snoop Dogg, and others. In a market that will undoubtedly face competition, Ray J and business partner Billy Jones are positioning their E-Bike as more than just a celebrity fad. They are here to reach the masses.

You can catch Ray J discussing how technology disrupts the entertainment industry at the Black Enterprise TechConneXt Summit taking place Oct. 9-10, 2017, at the Marriott Waterfront Hotel in Burlingame, California.