Top 10 Sites to Learn to Code for Free!

Start learning to code without spending

This article was written by Terell Jones, co-founder at InvestPeer Real Estate Holdings, LLC and consultant at VerdeSol and former business development director at VDIworks. Follow him on Twitter at @TheGreenITGuy.

There are myriad tech jobs waiting to be filled with skilled workers, from startups to Fortune 500 companies. Perhaps the only obstacle standing between you and many of these jobs, is learning how to code.

[Related: #CodedWithLove, From Google]

Learning to code doesn’t have to cost money. Here are the top 10 sites for learning code, for free (or minimal expense):

1. Khan Academy

Not only can you use this platform to learn to code for free, you can have your kids learn complex math and science to prepare for college. Adults, who are too embarrassed to go back to school, can start learning in the privacy of home.

2. Codeacademy

With over 25 million learners all over the world, Codeacademy is by far the most famous platform to learn how to code for free. Doesn’t matter if you are a teenager or age 50, or even learning a new career, Codeacademy can make it happen.

3. Code School

At Code School, you learn by doing. With interactive programming courses and coding challenges, Code School is a little more intense than Codeacademy, and offers up to 10 free courses.

4. Udacity

Udacity offers Nanodegree programs that tie in course work to a specific job title. For instance, there are programming course tracks for becoming an iOS developer, data analyst, Ruby-on-Rails coder, and more.

5. Coursera

For programming courses from reputable colleges, Coursera is the place. Coursera also partners with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and provides one free Coursera Course Certificate to veterans to help improve employability skills in high-demand fields such as data science and entrepreneurship. Visit the Veteran Employment Center to learn how to redeem your free credential voucher.

6. Dash by General Assembly

If you just want to learn how to build websites for free, this is the place to start. Dash teaches HTML, CSS, and Javascript through fun projects you can do in your browser. With step-by-step guidance you complete projects and unlock new skills

7. Treehouse

If you have an idea in your head for a specific project, this is the best place to start. Treehouse is more project-based rather than language-based.

8. Code Avengers

Learn to build websites, apps, and games in a fun and effective way. If you like computer games, they treat you to a game after each module.

9. Learn Python The Hard Way

The course name is misleading because it is actually an easy course taught by Zed Shaw. The site is an HTML version of Shaw’s book on the same subject.

10. SQLZOO

Learning Structured Query Language (SQL) can be boring but useful. SQL is used to manage databases. Databases, of course, are necessary since almost every company uses them for data storage.