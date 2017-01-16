 Trailblazers - Black Enterprise

Trailblazers





FOLLOW US
YOUR DREAM YOUR LEGACY
duke snider

MLB Hall of Famer Duke Snider Talks Jackie Robinson

Today, we have a quote from a Hall of Famer and former teammate of Robinson,…

READ MORE »
Screen Shot 2013-04-10 at 5.12.51 PM

Check Out The Black Trailblazers Who Paved The Way For Us All

Read up on many of the men and women who paved the way for this…

READ MORE »
albert pujols los angeles angels of anaheim

MLB All-Star Albert Pujols Talks Jackie Robinson

Today, we have a quote from one of baseball’s biggest stars, Los Angeles Angels of…

READ MORE »
jackie robinson 42 movie

Jackie Robinson Biopic ’42’ Scores Highest Grossing Baseball Movie Debut

Film about breaking MLB’s color line did much better than expected

READ MORE »
doris kearns goodwin

Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin Remembers Jackie Robinson

“You just hope that blacks today understand the shoulders on which they stand.”

READ MORE »
robinson cano

MLB All-Star Robinson Cano Talks Jackie Robinson

Today, we have a quote from one of baseball’s biggest stars, New York Yankees second…

READ MORE »
10-facts-about-jackie-bradley-jr-black-enterprise

Red Sox Rookie Jackie Bradley Jr. Comments on ’42’

Bradley Jr., 23, has shown an awareness of how he perceives his performance during the…

READ MORE »
derek jeter

MLB All Star Derek Jeter Talks Importance of Jackie Robinson

Jeter dishes on the man who paved the way.

READ MORE »
darryl strawberry smiling

Former MLB Player Darryl Strawberry Talks Jackie Robinson

Today, we have a quote from one of baseball’s most beleaguered and famed former stars,…

READ MORE »
hank aaron

Power Hitter: Legendary MLB Player Hank Aaron a Hit in Business Field

At Hank Aaron BMW in Union City, Georgia, you can smell it in the air

READ MORE »
kevin liles 42 screening

Kevin Liles Hosts Celebrity Friends for ‘42’ Screening

The stars came out for this event.

READ MORE »
Image: File

10 Things You May Not Have Known About Jackie Robinson

Jackie Robinson’s (wiki) 42 movie is hitting theaters this week and many want to learn…

READ MORE »
cito gaston smiling**

Former MLB Manager Cito Gaston Talks Jackie Robinson

The first black manager to win a World Series talks about the first black man…

READ MORE »
james earl jones laughing

Honoring Our Trailblazers: Black Actors and Actresses who Paved the Way

If it weren’t for actors like Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee fighting for roles they…

READ MORE »
jackie-robinson-has -peers-who-went-through-similar-struggles-black-enterprise

With Regards to ’42’, Let’s Not Forget About Other Black Pioneers

There were other black ballplayers who have similar stories as Jackie Robinson

READ MORE »
Wal-Mart

Changing the Game and Making History: How Supplier Diversity Is Walmart’s MVP

Walmart last year teamed up with Black Enterprise to develop a series of 20/20 Vision…

READ MORE »
mariano rivera

MLB All Star Mariano Rivera Talks Jackie Robinson

Today, we have a quote from one of baseball’s biggest stars, New York Yankees closer,…

READ MORE »
James Lewis, Publisher of The Birmingham Times Remembered

Trailblazer James Lewis, Publisher of The Birmingham Times Remembered

James Lewis, the son of the founder of Birmingham’s first black newspaper passed on Sunday…

READ MORE »
Dr. Johnnetta Cole (Photo: File)

Trailblazers of Education: 7 Black Women Who Broke Barriers

Here’s a look a seven female pioneers who advance the plight of education around the…

READ MORE »
08TITANS-GORDY1

The Business Trailblazers and Titans of Black America

When black enterprise published its first issue four decades ago, the era was marked by…

READ MORE »